MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Underdogs New Zealand vows to fight in T20 series with Australia

With the World Cup looming in June, the rivals will meet in front of a sell-out crowd in Wellington on Wednesday, followed by games in Auckland on Friday and Sunday.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 13:13 IST , Wellington - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner in action.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Captain Mitchell Santner vowed Tuesday that his “underdogs” New Zealand will put up a “fight” in their three-match Twenty20 home series against a full-strength Australia.

With the World Cup looming in June, the rivals will meet in front of a sell-out crowd in Wellington on Wednesday, followed by games in Auckland on Friday and Sunday.

New Zealand triumphed in their last meeting in the shortest format, by 89 runs in October 2022 in Sydney at the World Cup, but Australia have since lifted the 50-over World Cup and are coming off a 2-1 T20 series win over the West Indies.

“We’re probably underdogs but we are used to that tag and don’t think much of it,” Santner told reporters.

“It’s always a pretty cool time when the Aussies come over. You always want to challenge yourself against the best in the world, and they’re up there for sure.”

The Black Caps and Australia last met in a T20 series three years ago, with hosts New Zealand winning 3-2.

“It’s special,” Santner said. “We probably don’t play Australia as much as we probably should, but the trans-Tasman clash is always good fun.”

“Looking at their squad at the moment, they’re a very, very good team with all bases covered,” added the all-rounder.

“We’ve just got to do our thing, we’ve got our plans in place.”

The tourists, captained by Mitchell Marsh, are at full strength.

David Warner, who recently retired from Test cricket, is 54 runs away from overtaking former captain Aaron Finch as Australia’s all-time leading scorer in men’s T20s.

New Zealand have rested world-class batsman Kane Williamson but added experienced seamer Trent Boult to their attack.

“We know how good they’re going to be and how explosive their team is,” Santner said of the Australians.

“So for us, it’s just about staying in for as long as we can and see what happens.

“We want to put up a good fight this series, then we can look forward after that.”

The T20 series is followed by two Tests.

Related Topics

Mitchell Santner /

New Zealand /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Underdogs New Zealand vows to fight in T20 series with Australia
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Wadhera ton keeps Punjab alive after Tamil Nadu enforces follow-on
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: ‘Want to focus on my work ethic,’ says TN’s Vijay Shankar after century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Indrajith, Vijay Shankar lead Tamil Nadu’s recovery against Punjab
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Resolute Andhra earns draw against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Underdogs New Zealand vows to fight in T20 series with Australia
    AFP
  2. England coach McCullum backs struggling Bairstow to come good
    Reuters
  3. Mathews gives Sri Lanka unassailable 2-0 lead over Afghanistan in T20 series
    AFP
  4. Nepal to play T20 tri-series against Baroda and Gujarat ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: Bumrah likely to be rested for fourth Test, KL Rahul can replace Patidar if match-fit
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Underdogs New Zealand vows to fight in T20 series with Australia
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Wadhera ton keeps Punjab alive after Tamil Nadu enforces follow-on
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: ‘Want to focus on my work ethic,’ says TN’s Vijay Shankar after century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Indrajith, Vijay Shankar lead Tamil Nadu’s recovery against Punjab
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Resolute Andhra earns draw against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment