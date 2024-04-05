MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs CSK Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info as Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Chennai Super Kings in Match 18 of the IPL 2024 in Hyderabad.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 07:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
MS Dhoni of Chennai Superkings will hope to replicate his Vizag heroics in Hyderabad when his side takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2024 fixture here.
MS Dhoni of Chennai Superkings will hope to replicate his Vizag heroics in Hyderabad when his side takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2024 fixture here. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

MS Dhoni of Chennai Superkings will hope to replicate his Vizag heroics in Hyderabad when his side takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2024 fixture here. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Chennai Super Kings in Match 18 of the IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on April 5, 2024.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings start?

The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match on April 4?

The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

