Cricket Cricket England's Ollie Robinson suspended by ECB for historic racist, sexist posts The England fast bowler has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation, announces ECB. Reuters 07 June, 2021 10:00 IST Ollie Robinson appeals during the final day of the Test at Lord's between England and New Zealand. - REUTERS Reuters 07 June, 2021 10:00 IST England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from "all international cricket" after historical racist and sexist tweets came to light earlier this week when he made his Test debut against New Zealand, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.Robinson, 27, was the pick of England's bowlers in the drawn Test with seven wickets in the match and had released a statement on Wednesday apologising for his "thoughtless and irresponsible" tweets.RELATED - England keeps New Zealand at bay to draw first Test"England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013," the ECB said in a statement."He will not be available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county." Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.