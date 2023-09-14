Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs SL match today?

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, in what would be a virtual semifinal clash between both sides at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Thursday as the winner will advance to the final to meet India.
Here is the live-streaming info of the match.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info
What time will the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, September 14.
Where can I watch the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Where will the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
SQUADS
