Pakistan vs Hong Kong streaming info, Asia Cup 2022: PAK beats HK by 155 runs - where to watch details

Pakistan vs Hong Kong LIVE streaming: Here is how you can watch Thursday’s PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 match on TV and through online streaming.

02 September, 2022 09:53 IST
Pakistan takes on Hong Kong in Sharjah on Thursday.

Pakistan takes on Hong Kong in Sharjah on Thursday.

Pakistan faces Hong Kong in a Group A Asia Cup 2022 match in Sharjah on Thursday. The winner will qualify for the Super 4 stage.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where can I watch the live streaming of the PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be live streamed on the  Disney+Hotstar app.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecast on the  Star Sports Network in India.

At what time will the PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 match start in India?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will Asia Cup 2022 end?

Asia Cup 2022 will end on September 11, 2022 with the final in Dubai.

