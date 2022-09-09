Cricket

Duleep Trophy: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal score centuries against North East Zone

Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored centuries as West Zone headed towards a huge total against North East Zone during the Duleep Trophy match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Team Sportstar
09 September, 2022 11:32 IST
09 September, 2022 11:32 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw in action. (File Photo)

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The batters notched a 206-run partnership for the first wicket, which came to an end when Shaw was caught by North East Zone ‘keeper Ashish Thapa off Ankur Malik’s bowling having scored 113 runs with 11 fours and five sixes.

In 43.4 overs, West Zone scored over 200 runs.

Jaiswal continued his dominant display after the lunch break and notched up 150 runs, with captain Ajinkya Rahane batting from the other end.

Rahane too brought up his fifty. The India batsman hit four boundaries and three sixes in process.

