PSL 2021: Faf du Plessis taken to hospital after on-field collision with Mohammad Hasnain

Faf du Plessis was taken to the hospital after his head collided with Mohammad Hasnain's knee while diving near the boundary during a Pakistan Super League fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

The incident happened in the seventh over of Zalmi's innings when du Plessis dived to his right from long-on, and collided straight into the right knee of Hasnain. David Miller, who was batting at that point, walked down towards the boundary to check on his South Africa teammate du Plessis.

While he went off the field immediately, du Plessis was later taken to a hospital in Abu Dhabi for further medical check-ups. Quetta named Saim Ayub as his concussion substitute.