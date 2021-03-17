Gurbaz guides Afghanistan to win over Zimbabwe in first T20I

A half-century by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz guided Afghanistan to a 48-run win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

With seven sixes and six boundaries, Gurbaz hammered 45-ball 87 to steer Afghanistan to 198-5 in 20 overs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In reply, Zimbabwe was restricted to 150-7 with Rashid Khan scalping 3-28 and Karim Janat picking up a couple of wickets for 14 runs. Fareed Ahmad, too, scalped 2-31.

READ: Afghanistan should play more Tests to improve further, says captain Asghar Afghan

Opting to bat, Afghanistan reached 80 in just eight overs and after opener Janat was dismissed, skipper Asghar Afghan played a cameo of 55 off 38 deliveries. He crafted his innings with six boundaries and a couple of sixes.

The second match will be played at the same venue on Friday, followed by the third one on Saturday.