Ranji Trophy: Manender, Lomror shine; Rajasthan defeats Hyderabad

Thanks to some fine batting by opener Manender Singh and Mahipal Lomror, Rajasthan ensured an emphatic nine-wicket win over Hyderabad on the third day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Resuming the day on 101 for six, Hyderabad was bowled out for 156 thanks largely to the belligerence of the seasoned opener P. Akshath Reddy, who cracked his first half-century (71, 162b, 8x4, 2x6) of the season. Cleverly, Rajasthan left-arm pace duo of Aniket Choudhary and Tanveer-ul-Haq preferred the short-pitched bowling to repeatedly unsettle the batsmen and they were successful, too.

Chama Milind was the first to go when he ducked, expecting a bouncer only to spoon up a simple catch, as Aniket’s length ball never really rose. Then, Mehdi Hasan played the most irresponsible stroke of the day — after slashing Tanveer uppishly to the third man fence, he saw his senior partner Akshath walk down and have a word of caution with him. Off the next ball, he repeated the stroke only to edge to wicketkeeper, to the dismay of his team-mates.

Meaning business

But, at the other end, Akshath was clearly in the mood to serve a reminder that he still meant business. He hooked over the fence and then played a whip off Aniket. Later, he also cover-drove Tanveer with elan. Just when he was threatening to score a few more important runs, Rajasthan captain Ashok Menaria’s gamble of brining on part-time slow bowler Mahipal Lomror clicked. Menaria lured Akshat into an ambitious lofted stroke only to be bowled.

Manender Singh attempts a pull en route to his unbeaten 107 against Hyderabad on Wednesday. - V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Set a target of 193, much was expected from the Hyderabad bowling attack after the way it rose to the occasion on the second day under pressure. But star bowler Ravi Kiran failed to find the rhythm on a pitch which eased up considerably, and did not provide the breakthroughs. The rest of the bowlers struggled, and pacer Ravi Teja took the only wicket to fall — Yash Kothari lbw on the stroke of lunch.

After that, the fight was never really on as Manender (107 n.o., 147b, 14x4) and southpaw Lomror (71 n.o., 114b, 8x4, 1x6) put on an unbroken stand of 176 runs which ensured that Hyderabad suffered sixth defeat in seven matches this season to be at the bottom of the table with six points. It has one last match against Vidarbha from February 12 at home.

No doubt Manender was very lucky to be dropped thrice — on 49, 76 and 98 — and ironically slip fielder Jaweed Ali being the culprit on all three occasions of spinners Saaketh and Mehdi Hasan. But importantly, the two played some exquisite strokes as the innings progressed and ensured that there was no way back for the home team.