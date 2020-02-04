Ranji Trophy Live score: Mohammed gives TN early breakthrough

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of round eight of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

LIVE UPDATES

Saurashtra v Mumbai in Rajkot: Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat is not playing this match but has been felicitated for reaching 300 first-class wickets after his 12-wicket haul against Baroda.

He may not be playing today against Mumbai but @saucricket felicitated @JUnadkat for becoming the first Saurashtra pacer to scalp 300 First Class wickets.



Rajasthan v Bengal in Jaipur: Put in to bat by Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rajasthan is 40 for one. Yash Kothari is the batsman dismissed, lbw to Mukesh Kumar, with Manender Singh and Mahipal Lomror having forged a partnership for the second wicket.

Railways v Himachal in New Delhi: After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Himachal has lost opening batsman Ankush Bains early, out for 0 off the bowling Pradeep Poojar. Himachal 11 for one.

Manipur v Pondicherry in Kolkata: Having chosen to bowl first, Manipur has struck early through Rex. Ranjit and A. C. Parthiban are the batsmen dismissed, both trapped lbw. Pondicherry 29 for two.

Vidarbha v Kerala in Nagpur: Put in to bat by Kerala captain Jalaj Saxena, defending champion Vidarbha has lost opening batsman Aniruddha Choudhari (0) early. Veteran Wasim Jaffer has joined captain Faiz Fazal in the middle.

Baroda v Tamil Nadu in Vadodara: TN captain Baba Aparajith has won the toss and chosen to field first. R. Ashwin, who's part of the India A squad to face New Zealand A starting February 7, has been replaced by Abhishek Tanwar.

Saurashtra v Mumbai in Rajkot: Mumbai captain Aditya Tare has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Anticipating a turner, 3 changes for Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav, Shashank Attarde and Vinayak Bhoir replace Hardik Tamore, Shubham Ranjane and Akash Parkar. Saurashtra will be without Jaydev Unadkat. Both teams playing 3 spinners #SAUvMUM #RanjiTrophy @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/ymNRFCd2ra — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) February 4, 2020

Karnataka v Madhya Pradesh in Shimoga: MP captain Shubham Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first.

Delhi v Gujarat at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal has won the toss and chosen to field first.