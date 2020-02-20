Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Day Two: Saurashtra in command after Chirag Jani ton

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second day of the four quarterfinal contests.

STUMPS In Cuttack : Odisha 151 for 4 (D. Samantray 68, Mishra 62) trails Bengal 332 by 181 runs. In Valsad : Goa 46 for 2 trails Gujarat 602 for 8 dec. (Parthiv 124, Kalaria 118 n.o., Bhargav 84, Axar 80, Gaja 56, Gohil 52) by 556 runs. In Jammu : Karnataka 14 for 2 vs J&K. In Ongole : Andhra 40 for 2 trails Saurashtra 419 (Jani 121, Mankad 80, V. Jadeja 73, Jackson 50) by 379 runs.

That wraps up action from Day Two. No play was possible in Jammu due to wet patches on the ground after overnight rain. And that there has been very little cricket so far doesn't bode well for Karnataka as it stands to bow out if two innings aren't completed in the match.

The contest is evenly poised in Cuttack, where Debasish Samantray and Shantanu Mishra put on 125 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for Odisha in the first innings. Basant Mohanty was the star early on in the day, getting rid of Bengal's tail-enders quickly.

In Ongole, Andhra is under pressure after having been reduced to 40 for 2. The day belonged to Chirag Jani, who scored a century, and Prerak Mankad, who scored 80. Thanks to those two, Saurashtra was able to put up a commanding total of 419 in the first innings.

And as expected, the contest in Valsad is turning out to be one sided. After scoring 602 for 8, Gujarat dismissed the Goa openers early to establish control.

Ecstatic: Bengal's Ishan Porel celebrates along with his team-mates after seeing the back of Govinda Poddar. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Saurashtra has one more. Jyothisaikrishna is dismissed caught behind for 17 by Jaydev Unadkat, who has his second wicket. Andhra 40 for 2. It's stumps.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | C. R. Gnaneswar and Jyothisaikrishna have added 37 runs for the second wicket. The two have scored six fours between them. In the 22nd over, Andhra is on 40 for 1. It trails by 379 runs.

J&K vs Karnataka | Karnataka all-rounder K. Gowtham on the situation: "It's frustrating but the ground staff are doing their best. We have three days of cricket left. The best team will win."

Bengal's Nilkantha Das celebrates with his team-mates after getting rid of Debasish Samantray. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Odisha vs Bengal | It's stumps, at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack. Odisha is on 151 for 4, after Govinda Poddar is dismissed for 11. Poddar falls to Ishan Porel; it's the first wicket for the seamer.

Nilkantha Das has two wickets, and Porel and Shahbaz have one each.

Odisha vs Bengal | Bengal has one more wicket. Shahbaz dismisses Shantanu Mishra for 62; the batsman is bowled. Odisha is on 151 for 3 in the 64th over of the innings. It trails Bengal by 181 runs.

J&K vs Karnataka | Here's Shreedutta Chidananda: A wet patch near the bowlers’ run up at the river end has not dried — at least to the satisfaction of the umpires. Needless to say, the Karnataka team is not thrilled.

J&K vs Karnataka | The day's play has been called off at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu, informs our correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda. Ironically, it's blazing sunshine there.

It's blazing sunshine at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu, but the day's play has been called off. - SHREEDUTTA CHIDANANDA

Gujarat vs Goa | Here's Amol Karhadkar: Tired legs have resulted in both the Goa openers perishing for blobs. While Sumiran Amonkar lobbed the second ball of the innings back to Roosh Kalaria, Vaibhav Govekar edged Chintan Gaja to Priyank Panchal in the cordon. But more than the two wickets, the loudest cheer came after the eighth over, when Arzan Nagwaswalla marked his run-up to replace senior left-arm pacer Kalaria. Understandable considering Nagwaswalla is the hometown boy and all the members of his family are in the stands along with many friends. Goa 26 for 2.

Odisha vs Bengal | The second-wicket partnership comes to an end. Here's our correspondent Y. B. Sarangi: Debasish Samantray (68) loses patience and edges one to keeper to give Nilkantha his second wicket. Odisha 135 for 2.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | D. B. Prashanth Kumar is dismissed lbw by Jaydev Unadkat, the Saurashtra captain. Andhra is 3 for 1.

Saurashtra is charged up, after having got rid of Andhra's D. B. Prashanth Kumar. - WRIDDHAAYAN BHATTACHARYYA

Gujarat vs Goa | Goa is two down already, within minutes of having begun its innings. Sumiran Amonkar and Vaibhav Govekar have been dismissed for 0. The score: 0 for 2.

Gujarat vs Goa | Gujarat has declared. Here's Amol: Now it's Chintan Gaja's turn to hog the limelight. He clobbers part-time off-spinner Sumiran Amonkar for a four to celebrate his fifty. The next ball sails over the boundary and captain Parthiv Patel declares the innings. The misery of Goa's bowlers is finally over. They would be hoping their batsmen show some resistance chasing a gargantuan total of 602 for 8 dec. Sixteen overs remaining in the day's play.

Debashis Samantray and Shantanu Mishra put on 125 runs for the second wicket after Odisha lost a wicket early in its innings. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Gujarat vs Goa | Chinta Gaja makes an unbeaten fifty as he along with centurion Roosh Kalaria have helped Gujarat cross the 600-run mark. Gujarat 602 for 7.

Odisha vs Bengal | Shantanu Mishra and Debasish Samantray bring up the 100-run stand. While Mishra is batting on 55, Samantray is batting on 51. Odisha 111 for 1.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Saurashtra has been bowled out for 419. It's tea. Sixty-seven overs have been bowled today.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Saurashtra is nine down, at the CSR Sharma Ground in Ongole. Jaydev Unadkat falls for 4, dismissed by Smd. Rafi. Saurashtra 409 for 9.

The local crowd in Ongole, patiently waiting for Andhra to bat. - WRIDDHAAYAN BHATTACHARYYA

Gujarat vs Goa | It's time for the tea break, at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Valsad. At tea, Gujarat is on 576 for 7, with Kalaria and Jani having put on 90 for the eighth wicket.

Gujarat vs Goa | It's a century for Roosh Kalaria, the third of his first-class career. Here's Amol Karhadkar: The last of Roosh Kalaria's two first-class hundreds was five years ago, against Maharashtra, at the same venue. The lower-order batsman, after being tied down for almost an hour, moves swiftly from the 90s to get to his third first-class hundred with a tickle to fine-leg for a four off Amit Verma. Kalaria unbeaten on 102 (162b, 13x4, 1x6), Gujarat 569 for 7.

Roosh Kalaria celebrates his century. - AMOL KARHADKAR

Andhra vs Saurashtra| Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya: Skipper Jaydev Unadkat is out in the middle. Both him and Jadeja are quite capable of stretching this to 450. Saurashtra 398 for 8.

Odisha vs Bengal | It's tea, at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack. The second-wicket partnership is worth 78 now. The two have been disciplined, notes Y. B. Sarangi, our correspondent at the ground. The deficit is 244.

Andhra vs Saurashtra| Stephen cleans up Mankad for 80 (177b, 8x4). Saurashtra 390 for 8.

J&K vs Karnataka | The players will have to wait for a while yet, for play to begin. Here's the latest update from from Jammu, courtesy Shreedutta Chidananda: Another inspection at 3pm. Umpires still not satisfied with some patches around the bowlers' run-up at the lake end. Karnataka isn't happy. The team wants to play, and understandably so. If two innings cannot be completed, J&K will go through.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | A breakthrough at long last, for Andhra. Here's Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya with the latest from Ongole: Sasikanth cleans up Chirag Jani for 121 (297b, 4x12). The partnership for the seventh wicket with Mankad: 157. New man in: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

J&K vs Karnataka | In Jammu, an inspection is currently underway, informs our correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda. Play may begin soon.

Gujarat vs Goa | Roosh Kalaria moves into the 80s with a stylish six, hit straight back over the bowler's head. He came down the track to Darshan Misal and teed off. Gujarat 525 for 7 in the 126th over of the innings.

How's that: Bengal's players appeal for a dismissal of Shantanu Mishra. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Meanwhile, Saurashtra has consolidated its position in Ongole. Here's Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya: Saurashtra is aiming at a 450+ score and is probably looking to bat once. The wicket has slowed down and is not even half as challenging as it was on Day One. Jani brought up his second ton of the season. Mankad scored his second fifty of the season.

There is still no trace of Prithviraj, which has broken the rhythm of the fast bowling department. He is not likely to take the field today. Saurashtra 366 for 6.

Jani and Mankad have added 145 runs for the seventh wicket.

Odisha vs Bengal | The partnership between Shantanu Mishra (31 n.o.) and Debasish Samantray (30 n.o.) has crossed 50. Samantray's strike-rate has improved somewhat, to 37.04. He's even hit a six.

Gujarat vs Goa | The 500 is up for Gujarat, in Valsad. Here's Amol Karhadkar: Axar Patel may have missed out on a hundred, dismissed by an impressive Alemao for 80 in the fourth over on resumption but the round of applause continue in Valsad, this time around for the home team crossing the 500-run mark. Roosh Kalaria, batting 65, would be hoping to achieve what Axar missed out on later in the session. 500 for 7.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Chirag Jani completes his century, he takes 249 deliveries to get there. Mankad needs one run to get to a half-century. In the 122nd over of the innings, Saurashtra is on 336 for 6. The partnership is worth 115.

It's Jani's fourth century in first-class cricket.

Gujarat vs Goa | Alemao has the breakthrough, and out of the blue, the partnership comes to an end. Axar Patel looks to turn this delivery to leg, but gets a leading edge to cover, who makes no mistake. Gujarat 486 for 7.

Gujarat vs Goa | In Valsad, Axar Patel has moved to 80 (107b, 11x4). The partnership between Axar and Roosh Kalaria (59b, 92b, 9x4) is now 130, and it's smooth sailing for Gujarat.

Axar has hit just one century in his first-class career.

Odisha's Debasish Samantray and Shantanu Mishra run between the wickets. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Odisha vs Bengal | The partnership between Mishra and Samantray is worth 26 now. Both batsmen have hit three boundaries each; their strike-rates are yet to touch the 30 mark, that's how slow they have played, perhaps as part of a strategy against Bengal's new-ball bowlers.

Gujarat vs Goa | It's lunch, at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Valsad. Here's Amol Karhadkar: The futility of letting a Group D team qualify for the knockouts is getting exposed. Despite not being at its intense best, Gujarat batters have appeared in little trouble. And a hapless Goa attack can do nothing but wait for the batters to commit a mistake. And despite the no-contest, the match may still go on for five days if Gujarat prefers to let its bowlers rest and bat again after bowling Goa out cheaply. Come on, BCCI, you aren't helping the cause of domestic cricket by converting the most important games in the calendar into a sham like this!

Axar Patel (70 n.o.) and Roosh Kalaria (59 n.o.), meanwhile, have added 119 runs for the seventh wicket as Gujarat is sailing at 475 for 6 in 124 overs at lunch on Day Two.

Ishan Porel bowls to Debasish Samantray. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya updates us of the goings-on in Ongole: 300 up for Saurashtra; Jani and Mankad still going strong. The Andhra boys are clapping all of a sudden to distract the batsmen but nothing is working for them at the moment.

The score: 302 for 6 (112 overs).

Gujarat vs Goa | And it's a half-century for Roosh Kalaria as well. Here's Amol, once again: Roosh Kalaria joins the party in Amit Verma's next over, scoring 10 runs, including a paddled-sweep and a square drive, that help him cross his 50 (70b, 8x4).

Odisha's Debasish Samantray lets a short delivery from Ishan Porel go by. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

J&K vs Karnataka | Meanwhile, at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu, the sun has come out but it might be a while before play begins. Here's our correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda with the latest: There are one or two wet patches in Jammu that are holding things up. No play yet. The sun has just come out and there is hope that we can have some play by tea.

Gujarat vs Goa | It's a half-century for Axar Patel, the 13th of his first-class career. Here's more from Amol Karhadkar: Axar Patel taps Amit Verma for a single on the on-side to raise his 50 (78b, 7x4). He and Roosh Kalaria have added 84 runs for the seventh wicket. Gujarat is cruising. The score: 440 for 6.

Odisha vs Bengal | It's lunch, at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack. Shantanu Mishra and Debasish Samantray have stuck together for nearly 13 overs, but have been content to eschew run-scoring. It's 20 for 1 after 18 overs bowled in the innings. Odisha trails by 312.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Chirag Jani has moved to 84 now, the partnership moves to 66. Prerak Mankad is batting on 29. After 106 overs, Saurashtra is on 287 for 6.

Close shave: Shantanu Mishra edges to first slip, but the ball bounces en route to the fielder. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Gujarat vs Goa | A fluid straight drive from Axar Patel takes the partnership to 55. Gujarat has crossed 400. In the 112th over of the innings, it's 418 for 6. Axar is batting on 34 and Roosh Kalaria on 37.

Gujarat vs Goa | Gujarat has been racing along. Here's the latest from Amol Karhadkar: Roosh Kalaria's three successive fours off Alemao takes Gujarat to 391 for 6 at drinks break. Gujarat has added 61 for 2 off 16 overs in the morning.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya informs us: Yarra Prithviraj, the star of Day One, has a niggle and is yet to take the field. He struggled with his hamstring in the last session of play yesterday.

Bengal's players celebrate after getting rid of Odisha's Anurag Sarangi. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Odisha vs Bengal | Bengal has an early wicket. Odisha opener Anurag Sarangi is dismissed caught behind off seamer Nilkantha Das. Odisha 10 for 1, trails by 322.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Here's Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, once again: Seam bowlers Sasikanth and Stephen shortened their run-up against Prerak Mankad, with Bharat standing close to the stumps. Still no wicket this morning, Saurashtra is on 246 for 6 (90 overs). Chirag Jani is batting on 67, and Prerak Mankad on 5.

Gujarat vs Goa | It's been a productive half hour or so for Goa, on Day Two. Here's our correspondent Amol Karhadkar, reporting from Valsad: Felix Alemao has given Goa a distant ray of hope. With the second new ball, he has got rid of both the overnight batters — Chirag Gandhi (49, lbw off a fuller ball) and Parthiv Patel (124, caught at long-leg off a short ball). Gujarat 356 for 6.

Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel returns to the pavilion after being dismissed early on Day Two. - AMOL KARHADKAR

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Here's Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, our correspondent, from Ongole: Andhra is trying out different strategies to get Saurashtra out early today. After 79 overs of fast bowlers on Day One, skipper K. S. Bharat tried out Ricky Bhui for his leg-breaks; first time in the game. The score: 242 for 6 in the 89th over.

Odisha vs Bengal | A quick capitulation from Bengal early on Day Two. Resuming the innings on 308 for 6, the side has been bowled out for 332, seamer Basant Mohanty taking three of the four wickets to fall. Anustup Majumdar, who resumed his innings on 136, was the last man to be dismissed, for 157.

Anustup Majumdar looks behind after edging Basant Mohanty. He was the last Bengal batsman to be dismissed as Bengal folded for 332. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Only 24 runs were added in the morning. Basant Mohanty was the standout bowler for Odisha; he finishes with 4 for 53, while Suryakant Pradhan registers figures of 3 for 115.

J&K vs Karnataka | Overnight rain has delayed the start of play at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu. Only 14 overs have been bowled in the contest so far.

Will the sun shine through the clouds to enable play in Jammu? That's the big question for Day Two as Jammu & Kashmir will go through to the semifinals on the basis of more wins in the league round if the teams do not complete their first innings. Only six overs were possible on Day One due to bad light; after a prolonged wait, play finally began, at 3pm, but at around 3.35 pm, play was paused due to bad light. Via Shreedutta Chidananda, our correspondent at the venue — the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu — we'll, of course, provide all the updates.

Elsewhere, Parthiv Patel and Anustup Majumdar scored centuries for their respective teams in their respective quarterfinal contests. The circumstances under which they scored their runs were quite different from each other; Parthiv made good use of a nice track — although one with a greenish look — and a pedestrian bowling attack of Goa to get to his 27th first-class century, and in Cuttack, Majumdar helped Bengal recover from 46 for 5.

The contest in Ongole is evenly poised, after Saurashtra scored 229 for 6.