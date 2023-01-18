Ranji Trophy: Akash Deep bags five wickets to put Bengal on top against Haryana

Akash Deep picked up five wickets in a brillant spell of pace bowling to help Bengal skittle out Haryana for 163 in its first innings and ensure a lead of 256 runs at the end of second day’s play, in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli on Wednesday.

Bengal rode on Anustup Majumdar’s classy 145 to amass a big total of 419 in its first innings. Resuming the day at the overnight score of 335 for six, Majumdar and Pradipta Pramanik (37) added 19 runs for a 58-run partnership for the seventh wicket and saw the Bengal innings past the 350 mark.

Majumdar managed to add eight runs to his overnight score before his responsible innings of 145 (245b, 4x14) came to an end.

Tail-enders Akash Deep (22), Mukesh (17) and Ishan (14 not out) added some valuable runs to take Bengal’s total past 400. For Haryana, its skipper Harshal Patel bagged four wickets.

Haryana started well scoring 42 runs for the opening stand before Akash Deep struck to remove Yuvraj Singh (14). The other opener Chaitanya Bishnoi (28) did not last long as the Bengal pacer continued his destructive bowling and reduced Haryana to 53 for four in a span of just 11 runs.

The 26-year-old ended his first spell with the impressive figures of 8-0-31-4 thereby demolishing the spine of Haryana’s batting order. From there on it was one-way traffic as the trio of Bengal pacers - Akash Deep, Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar - bowled relentlessly to see Haryana tottering at 100 for nine.

Sumit Kumar played a fighting innings of 70 not out and had a 63-run partnership with Aman Kumar (5) for the last wicket to give some respectability to the Haryana innings. Akash Deep remained the pick of the Bengal bowlers with figures of five for 61 runs.