Ranji Trophy: Baroda forces Delhi to follow-on, gains three points after draw

Baroda forced Delhi to follow on before its Ranji Trophy match ended in a tame draw here on Monday.
As a result, Baroda collected three points and consolidated its position at the top of Group D with 23 points. Delhi gained one to reach eight points. With two matches to go, Delhi is out of contention for a place in the knockout phase.
Delhi resumed its second innings on the final day at 113 for four and was bowled out for 177. Baroda, by virtue of a massive first innings lead of 258 runs, enforced follow on.
But this time, Delhi responded better with openers Yash Dhull and Arpit Rana raising 64 runs to thwart Baroda’s plans of putting the host under early pressure. Soon after the fall of Rana, the captains agreed to an early end to the match.
The scores:
Result: Match Drawn. Points: Baroda 3 (23), Delhi 1 (8).
