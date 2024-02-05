MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Stokes proud of England’s rookie spin attack despite defeat

Spin plays a crucial role in India and it was no different in the first two matches of the five-test series with England going with only one fast bowler in each match.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 17:48 IST , VISAKHAPATNAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England captain Ben Stokes after the loss vs India in the 2nd test
England captain Ben Stokes after the loss vs India in the 2nd test | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England captain Ben Stokes after the loss vs India in the 2nd test | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England captain Ben Stokes said he is proud of his inexperienced spinners, who gave a good account of themselves even in its defeat in the second test against India on Monday.

Spin plays a crucial role in India and it was no different in the first two matches of the five-test series with England going with only one fast bowler in each match.

England suffered a setback when Jack Leach, its spin spearhead, hurt his knee in the series opener in Hyderabad and was ruled out of the second test in Visakhapatnam.

To make it worse, part-timer Joe Root hurt his finger on Sunday, and bowled just two overs in India’s second innings.

Rehan Ahmed, playing his third test, combined with Tom Hartley, who debuted in Hyderabad, and debutant Shoaib Bashir to claim 15 of the 20 Indian wickets, which pleased Stokes.

“Looking at them, five or six tests between them, to bowl the way they did yesterday without Joe - what they produced was incredible,” Stokes said after India beat them by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1.

“They showed a lot of maturity and skills beyond their years and I am very proud of them.”

Veteran James Anderson, England’s lone fast bowler in the contest, also impressed in his 184th test producing moments of exceptional seam bowling claiming five wickets.

Stokes doffed his hat at the craft and longevity of Anderson, who seemed locked in a battle for one-upmanship with India counterpart Jasprit Bumrah.

“Anderson was amazing,” Stokes said.

“You look at him and the way that Jasprit Bumrah this week, you are watching two incredible bowlers.

“Jasprit is obviously on the opposing side but sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say, what a player. But Jimmy is exactly that as well.”

England was on the back foot after conceding a lead of 143 but chasing an improbable 399, they frequently put the Indian bowlers under pressure with their aggressive batting.

ALSO READ
IND vs ENG: Gill undergoes scans on injured finger, says would be fine

“There are times when you have scoreboard pressure and a lot of runs to chase down, and that’s when our approach and how we want to go about things really comes out,” Stokes said.

“I thought today, we applied ourselves and put their bowlers under pressure and it was great.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ben Stokes /

England /

India /

India vs England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Stokes proud of England’s rookie spin attack despite defeat
    Reuters
  2. VIDEO: I felt our first innings total was under par, says India coach Dravid after win against England
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, February 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: Gill undergoes scans on injured finger, says would be fine
    PTI
  5. After claiming gold in Nationals, Sunil shifts focus to Olympic qualification
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Stokes proud of England’s rookie spin attack despite defeat
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG: Gill undergoes scans on injured finger, says would be fine
    PTI
  3. ICC Men’s U19 World Cup: Unbeaten India firm favourites in semifinal clash against South Africa
    PTI
  4. SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan by 10 wickets in one-off Test
    AFP
  5. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Ashwin shine as India levels five-match series 1-1 against England with 106-run win
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Stokes proud of England’s rookie spin attack despite defeat
    Reuters
  2. VIDEO: I felt our first innings total was under par, says India coach Dravid after win against England
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, February 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: Gill undergoes scans on injured finger, says would be fine
    PTI
  5. After claiming gold in Nationals, Sunil shifts focus to Olympic qualification
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment