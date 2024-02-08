Ranji Trophy 2024: Pondicherry aims to secure third win, hosts Jammu and Kashmir

The ongoing Ranji Trophy has already turned historic for Pondicherry. It beat Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by nine wickets for only its second win in the elite group in tournament history. As if to prove the win didn’t happen by chance, it posted a 55-run win over Uttarakhand in Dehradun.

It has suffered two defeats too, one after each win. The team nevertheless draws confidence from its two morale-boosting away wins in extreme weather, said its experienced campaigner, Arun Karthick, on the eve of its sixth-round Group-D match versus Jammu & Kashmir.

“It’s a historic win - playing against Delhi at their home and beating them with almost everyone (in the opposition) playing IPL, and there were a few of the internationals (India players in the opposition)!

“And we are, like, a young side. To do that and make that win happen, I think we fought hard! And that’s definitely a historic win for Pondicherry!

“That’ll be a good beginning. It’s not the only time we’ll win (against) a big team. I think Uttarakhand win proved us that Delhi win was not (out of) luck. Uttarakhand (win) also, at their home! Both were (in) extreme weather - like, it was cold and freezing in Delhi and Uttarakhand, and we fought hard for our win. Everybody chipped in - youngsters, fast bowlers... Everyone chipped in!” said the 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter on Thursday.

Having won two away games and secured a draw against Odisha in its last match, Pondicherry is confident coming into Friday’s match.

Pacer Gaurav Yadav has been its biggest asset. The 32-year-old has been the season’s standout bowler with the most wickets—39 wickets, with five fifers—from nine innings at an average of 11.92!

Pondicherry captain Rohit Damodaran, who has missed all the matches with a rib fracture sustained in a pre-season practice game in Kerala, is fit and all set to return to lead the side on Friday, according to Karthick.

He also added that spin-bowling all-rounder Fabid Ahmed has sustained an injury and will not be available for Friday’s match.

Asked about the pitch for the match at the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) Siechem ground, Karthick said, “Maybe some help for the spinners. Dry weather might help.”