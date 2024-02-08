MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024: Pondicherry aims to secure third win, hosts Jammu and Kashmir

Having won two away games and secured a draw against Odisha in its last match, Pondicherry is confident coming into Friday’s match.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 15:48 IST , PUDUCHERRY - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Pondicherry bowlers Gourav Yadav and Abin Mathew have been impressive this season.
Pondicherry bowlers Gourav Yadav and Abin Mathew have been impressive this season. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar | The Hindu
infoIcon

Pondicherry bowlers Gourav Yadav and Abin Mathew have been impressive this season. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar | The Hindu

The ongoing Ranji Trophy has already turned historic for Pondicherry. It beat Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by nine wickets for only its second win in the elite group in tournament history. As if to prove the win didn’t happen by chance, it posted a 55-run win over Uttarakhand in Dehradun.

It has suffered two defeats too, one after each win. The team nevertheless draws confidence from its two morale-boosting away wins in extreme weather, said its experienced campaigner, Arun Karthick, on the eve of its sixth-round Group-D match versus Jammu & Kashmir.

“It’s a historic win - playing against Delhi at their home and beating them with almost everyone (in the opposition) playing IPL, and there were a few of the internationals (India players in the opposition)!

“And we are, like, a young side. To do that and make that win happen, I think we fought hard! And that’s definitely a historic win for Pondicherry!

“That’ll be a good beginning. It’s not the only time we’ll win (against) a big team. I think Uttarakhand win proved us that Delhi win was not (out of) luck. Uttarakhand (win) also, at their home! Both were (in) extreme weather - like, it was cold and freezing in Delhi and Uttarakhand, and we fought hard for our win. Everybody chipped in - youngsters, fast bowlers... Everyone chipped in!” said the 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter on Thursday.

Having won two away games and secured a draw against Odisha in its last match, Pondicherry is confident coming into Friday’s match.

Pacer Gaurav Yadav has been its biggest asset. The 32-year-old has been the season’s standout bowler with the most wickets—39 wickets, with five fifers—from nine innings at an average of 11.92!

Pondicherry captain Rohit Damodaran, who has missed all the matches with a rib fracture sustained in a pre-season practice game in Kerala, is fit and all set to return to lead the side on Friday, according to Karthick.

He also added that spin-bowling all-rounder Fabid Ahmed has sustained an injury and will not be available for Friday’s match.

Asked about the pitch for the match at the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) Siechem ground, Karthick said, “Maybe some help for the spinners. Dry weather might help.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Ranji Trophy Live Scores /

Pondicherry /

Jammu and Kashmir

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Pakistan 100/5 (33); Awais, Minhas at crease vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024: Pondicherry aims to secure third win, hosts Jammu and Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Paris Olympics medallists to take piece of Eiffel Tower home
    Reuters
  4. Former Manchester United star Lingard joins South Korea’s FC Seoul
    AFP
  5. NBA 2023-24 roundup: Jaden Ivey, Pistons stun Kings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024: Pondicherry aims to secure third win, hosts Jammu and Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Pakistan 100/5 (33); Awais, Minhas at crease vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Daryl Mitchell to miss second Test against South Africa to prepare for Australia series
    AFP
  4. COVID hits Australia skipper Marsh before T20 series
    Reuters
  5. Sai Kishore, Sanjay turn heads in auction with record sum at TNPL 2024
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Pakistan 100/5 (33); Awais, Minhas at crease vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024: Pondicherry aims to secure third win, hosts Jammu and Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Paris Olympics medallists to take piece of Eiffel Tower home
    Reuters
  4. Former Manchester United star Lingard joins South Korea’s FC Seoul
    AFP
  5. NBA 2023-24 roundup: Jaden Ivey, Pistons stun Kings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment