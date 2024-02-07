MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s thrilling win over Railways turns back clock for Dodda Ganesh and Mansur Ali Khan

Karnataka’s well fought win, lead by Manish Pandey, brought back memories of the one-wicket win in the 1997/98 Ranji semifinal for the duo.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 21:35 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Anish Pathiyil
Dodda Ganesh and Mansoor Ali Khan celebrating Karnataka’s win after their match-winning last wicket effort against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy semifinal in 1998
Dodda Ganesh and Mansoor Ali Khan celebrating Karnataka’s win after their match-winning last wicket effort against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy semifinal in 1998 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Dodda Ganesh and Mansoor Ali Khan celebrating Karnataka’s win after their match-winning last wicket effort against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy semifinal in 1998 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka pulled off an improbable comeback from a delicate position to snatch victory from the Railways during its Ranji Trophy encounter in Surat on Sunday.

The youthful team, led by Nikin Jose, was exuberant in celebration, thronging veteran batter Manish Pandey after he guided the team to a once-in-a-lifetime win.

But for two people present at the Lalbhai Contractor stadium on the day, the win brought with it a tinge of nostalgia.

Hyderabad hosted a strong Karnataka team in the Ranji Trophy 1997/98 semifinal at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad. The home team put up a 154-run target for Karnataka after conceding a 29-run first-innings lead.

The target was quite stiff, considering the pitch was a rank turner and Hyderabad had the services of Venkatapathy Raju and Kanwaljit Singh – the latter picking up seven wickets in the first innings.

The Rahul Dravid-led team’s chances looked bleak when Kanwaljit replicated his first-innings performance, leaving Dodda Ganesh and Mansur Ali Khan to take the team home. 

Karnataka against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy semifinal in 1998
Karnataka against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy semifinal in 1998 | Photo Credit: SIVAKUMAR PV/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Karnataka against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy semifinal in 1998 | Photo Credit: SIVAKUMAR PV/ The Hindu

“19 runs were needed for the last wicket. Suddenly, lunch was called. Nobody had lunch. We were sitting on our chairs, just putting our heads down,” Mansur reminisced during a chat with  Sportstar

“Ganesh went to Rahul [Dravid] and said in Kannada, ’Don’t worry. We will win this game’,” he said. 

“Mansur and I played a lot of cricket together, tennis ball and league cricket. We also played a lot of junior cricket together. We had that belief and trust,” Ganesh told  Sportstar, speaking about the rapport the two shared. 

“That game was very crucial for us. We worked very hard as a team. I was dropped from the Indian team, Dravid too and the selectors were watching us. M.L. Jaisimha was their coach. We wanted to impress him also,” the pacer added. “Reaching the Ranji Trophy final was very valuable. That was almost like reaching a World Cup for us.”

The victorious Karnataka team with the Ranji Trophy it won in Bangalore in 1998
The victorious Karnataka team with the Ranji Trophy it won in Bangalore in 1998 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

The victorious Karnataka team with the Ranji Trophy it won in Bangalore in 1998 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ganesh went on to score an unbeaten 18 to take Karnataka home that day. The team went on to seal the title against Uttar Pradesh at home on the back of Dravid’s masterful double-hundred.

Cut to a 25 years later, Ganesh, who is part of Karnataka’s Cricket Advisory Committee and Mansur, who is the side’s bowling coach, watched in unison as the team fought back against the Railways to seal a famous win.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu will ‘most probably’ qualify for knockouts, feels TN chief selector

“In 1997 I was a player, now a coach. Obviously, there was a lot of heart-beating. We are going forward with a new team. I really appreciated the way we fought back and that is what Karnataka stands for,” Mansur said.

Mansur was also full of praise for Manish and V. Vyshak whose partnership laid the foundation for the chase.

“Till Manish was there I had a lot of confidence because he has drilled Karnataka out many times during the past also. Vyshak also has a good technique to play spinners,” he said.

“Just like Ganesh said that day, Vyshak told me, ‘Don’t worry, from my side 30 runs is assured. I can negotiate this.’ He’s becoming a good all-rounder for Karnataka and hopefully, he’ll play for India also,” the coach added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka /

Railways /

Ranji Trophy /

Manish Pandey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score PKL 10 Updates: Dabang Delhi trails 21-23 vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Puneri Paltan beats Bulls 40-31
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s thrilling win over Railways turns back clock for Dodda Ganesh and Mansur Ali Khan
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Strandja boxing: Amit Panghal and Akash move into quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sai Kishore, Sanjay turn heads in auction with record sum at TNPL 2024 auction
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. WTA Mumbai Open: Alina Korneeva battles past Shrivalli in pre-quarterfinals
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s thrilling win over Railways turns back clock for Dodda Ganesh and Mansur Ali Khan
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mayank Agarwal returns to lead Karnataka against TN
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy: Chhattisgarh thwarts Kerala after Sachin Baby’s blitz
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Happy to contribute for the team, says Chattisgarh’s Eknath Kerkar
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Railways vs Karnataka: How the drama unfolded on the final day of the nail-biting Ranji Trophy encounter
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score PKL 10 Updates: Dabang Delhi trails 21-23 vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Puneri Paltan beats Bulls 40-31
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s thrilling win over Railways turns back clock for Dodda Ganesh and Mansur Ali Khan
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Strandja boxing: Amit Panghal and Akash move into quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sai Kishore, Sanjay turn heads in auction with record sum at TNPL 2024 auction
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. WTA Mumbai Open: Alina Korneeva battles past Shrivalli in pre-quarterfinals
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment