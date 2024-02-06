MagazineBuy Print

Was surprised at not being picked in WPL auction: Chamari

Chamari Athapaththu was not picked in the WPL auction held in December but was subsequently roped in by UP Warriorz after England’s Lauren Bell pulled out.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 22:35 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Chamari Athapaththu in action.
FILE PHOTO: Chamari Athapaththu in action. | Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chamari Athapaththu in action. | Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sri Lanka skipper and UP Warriorz player Chamari Athapaththu said on Tuesday that not being selected initially during the WPL auction for the second season surprised her, but rejections motivate her.

The captain of the ‘ICC women’s ODI Team of the Year 2023’ and the Women’s Big Bash League’s second-highest scorer, Athapaththu, was not picked in the WPL auction held in December but was subsequently roped in by UP Warriorz after England’s Lauren Bell pulled out.

“I was not shocked, I was surprised because they didn’t pick me after the auction but these things are not in my control,” Athapaththu said during a virtual interaction.

“I think (about) what I can control, I don’t want to take too much pressure on my shoulders because these decisions are taken by someone, some coaches, some (people in the) management.

READ: Bumrah’s spell from hell breathes fire into India vs England Test series

“I always think (about) what I can control. I can control my batting and my bowling. I take these decisions in good spirit and do my best. If someone asks me, ‘Are you coming?’ Then I say, ‘Okay, I’ll come’. If someone requests, I can accept that request,” said Athapaththu, who averaged nearly 70 in ODIs last year.

Athapaththu said she tends to thrive in adverse scenarios to prove the naysayers wrong.

“Actually, rejection is some kind of motivation for me. It’s good for me because sometimes I can learn and I want to show what I can do,” she said.

“If someone says it can’t be done, be the first to do it—that’s my philosophy. I just want to prove what I can do. I got the opportunity in the WBBL (at the) last minute as a replacement player. I grabbed that opportunity with both hands,” the Sri Lankan star added.

