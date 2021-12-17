Rohit masterclass for India’s U-19 cricketers ahead of Asia Cup

India’s limited overs captain Rohit Sharma, who is currently undergoing a rehab programme at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, had a session with the Asia Cup-bound U-19 players.

During the session, Rohit advised the youngsters on how to handle pressure and focus on their game. Under Yash Dhull, the Indian team will feature in the U-19 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates later this month and the players were excited to pick Rohit’s brains ahead of the important tournament.

The colts are to feature in the U-19 World Cup next year and these tournaments will prepare them better for the mega event. Rohit, who was part of the India U-19 squad, which played the final of the 2006 U-19 World Cup against Pakistan, also shared a few experiences with the youngsters.

A few players even asked Rohit how does he plan an innings under pressure and the star cricketer advised them to execute the plans according to the situation and also depending on whether the team is setting a target or chasing a total.

Last week, the BCCI announced the squad for the U-19 Asia Cup and named a strong team for the event and the players have been attending a preparatory camp in Bengaluru over the last few days, under the watchful eyes of coaches Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule.

Rohit, who was promoted as India’s ODI captain last week, will miss out on the Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. While Priyank Panchal replaced him, Rohit is leaving no stone unturned to be fit ahead of the ODI series, beginning in January next year.