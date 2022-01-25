Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar set to return to India squad against West Indies

Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar and Rishi Dhawan are set to return to India’s squad for the limited-overs series versus West Indies, starting in Ahmedabad on Feb. 6.

The national selection panel, headed by former India pacer Chetan Sharma, is set to pick the squad this week for three ODIs and three T20Is. Having recovered from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss India’s tour to South Africa, Rohit will formally take charge of India’s ODI squad in the series opener.

Absence felt

After taking over as the T20I captain versus New Zealand, Rohit’s absence with the willow, besides his leadership skills, was felt in South Africa.

While Rohit’s injury had resurfaced just before the team’s departure for the Test series, Washington was diagnosed with COVID-19 prior to the ODI series. With the Tamil Nadu all-rounder having recovered, he is set to replace Jayant Yadav in the squad.

Rishi Dhawan, meanwhile, is set to make a comeback to India’s squad after six years, thanks to his sterling show in Himachal Pradesh’s maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title. He is likely to replace Venkatesh Iyer in the ODI squad. That the all-rounder duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja unlikely to be available for selection could also work in the seasoned all-rounder’s favour.

It will be interesting to see if the national selectors, in consultation with the team management, decide to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the series. The selectors and the support staff are understood to have been discussing rotation policy for key pacers. As a result, should Mohammed Shami be drafted in after being rested for the ODIs in South Africa, Bumrah may be given a break.

Also, it is to be seen if the selectors persist with Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was lacklustre with the ball in South Africa.