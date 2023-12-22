MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, 3rd ODI: Samson, Arshdeep shine as India beats South Africa by 78 runs to win series 2-1

SA vs IND: India’s 296 for eight proved too much for South Africa in the third ODI in Paarl on Thursday. Samson’s century and Arshdeep’s four for 30 set up the visitor’s 78-run win.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 00:58 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sanju Samson of India in action during the third ODI against South Africa.
Sanju Samson of India in action during the third ODI against South Africa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Sanju Samson of India in action during the third ODI against South Africa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India rode on Sanju Samson’s maiden international century and Arshdeep Singh’s four-wicket haul to beat South Africa by 78 runs at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday and clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Chasing 297, South Africa was off to a strong start as Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi put up a 59-run opening stand in quick time. Arshdeep then got Hendricks to play away from the body and edge a catch behind to the wicketkeeper.

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Highlights

Though de Zorzi continued his rich vein of form, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram fell to the spin duo of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, respectively.

Arshdeep then trapped de Zorzi in front with a yorker. South Africa lost its last six wickets for just 57 runs as hard-hitters Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller failed to fire.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, debutant Rajat Patidar was off the blocks quickly. He smashed Nandre Burger for a six and a four in the space of three deliveries before being cleaned up in the same over.

ALSO READ | Australia’s Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband

Sai Sudharsan, coming off two back-to-back half-centuries, perished soon after. Samson and skipper KL Rahul steadied the ship with a 52-run partnership for the third wicket. Once Rahul departed, Tilak Varma joined forces with Samson and the left-hander notched up his maiden ODI half-century.

Samson, after getting off to a slow start, accelerated seamlessly to notch up a 110-ball hundred and put India on course for a competitive total. Rinku Singh chipped in with a quickfire 27-ball 38 to help the visitor to a match-winning total.

