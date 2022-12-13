Sandeep Patil suffers heart-related scare

Sandeep Patil, India’s 1983 World Cup winning cricketer, had a health scare on Monday evening after the 66-year-old complained of chest pain and was rushed to a city hospital.

His friend Dr Vaibhav Kasodekar took him to a hospital in Andheri East, where the ECG was done and the reports were normal. Later, he underwent a CT Angio at a South Mumbai hospital, and according to the former India international, “some calcium deposits were found in the main line.”

On Tuesday, Dr AB Mehta and Dr Ajit Desai will perform the angiography, after which the future course of action will be decided.

Last year, Yashpal Sharma, a member of the 1983 India team passed away due to a cardiac arrest. In 2020, the captain of the 1983 team, Kapil Dev, too was admitted to the hospital due to heart-related ailments.

Patil was previously a chairman of the national selection committee and was also the head of NCA. In October, he contested the Mumbai Cricket Association polls for the position of president but lost to Amol Kale.