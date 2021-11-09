Sanjay Bangar appointed as RCB head coach for upcoming IPL season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) appointed former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar as head coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Bangar will take over the role from Mike Hesson, who will continue with the team as Director of Cricket Operations. Hesson was given additional responsibility as head coach for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

“It’s an honour and great opportunity to serve such a great franchise in the capacity of Head Coach. I have worked with some exceptional and talented members in the squad and can’t wait to take this team to the next level. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done with the IPL Mega Auctions and the season following it, but I’m sure that together with the continued support of the management and the support staff, we can deliver the goods and bring cheer to our fans across the globe,” the newly appointed coach said.

RCB Chairman Prathmesh Mishra said that Bangar's appointment was a reflection of the team's philosophy of grooming talent within the team and his wealth of experience would maximise the potential of the squad.

Bangar has been part of the franchise's support staff as a batting consultant and has served as batting coach to the Indian cricket team.