Cricket Cricket Sarfaraz had reservations playing the last match during England tour, says Misbah Pakistan’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was reluctant to play when he was finally offered a chance in the third T20I, during the recently concluded England tour. PTI Karachi 09 September, 2020 16:56 IST Sarfaraz Ahmed in action during the third T20I against England in Manchester. - Getty Images PTI Karachi 09 September, 2020 16:56 IST Overlooked for almost the entire tour of England, Pakistan’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was reluctant to play when he was finally offered a chance in the third T20 International.Sarfaraz had told head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, before the match that he didn’t wish to play.“He didn’t refuse to play, but yes, he had reservations and apprehensions over being asked to play in the last match of the tour,” Misbah told Geo News.“If I had been in his position I would have felt the same way. A player does feel apprehensive and uncertain if he is told to play in the last match of the tour after not playing in earlier matches,” he added. Read: Demoted Salman Butt refuses to play for second division squad Misbah said the team management, comprising batting coach Younis Khan, T20 captain Babar Azam and himself, assured Sarfaraz that he was in their scheme of things for the future and that one match is not going to make much of a difference.“After we had a candid discussion with him over his reservations, he played without apprehensions.” Sarfaraz didn’t get to bat but in the final overs, in a pressure situation, he was seen advising Azam.Also read: Misbah: 2021 T20 World Cup preparations on track According to reports, Sarfaraz became apprehensive the moment he was told he was in the playing XI for the final T20, which Pakistan won, as he had trained for three hours in the nets without knowing he was to play and had gotten tired.Sarfaraz, who was unceremoniously removed as captain and dropped last year after Misbah had taken over as head coach and chief selector. But was picked for the long England tour as the second wicketkeeper, after Muhammad Rizwan. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos