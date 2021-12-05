Women's Challenger Trophy 2021-22: Meghana century leads India D to second win; IND A beats IND C

S. Meghana scored a century (102, 86b, 13x4, 2x6) to help India-D record a 46-run win over India-B in the second round of the BCCI Senior women’s Challenger Trophy one-day cricket championship at

Mulapadu Cricket Complex on Sunday.



Batting first, India-D scored 230, thanks to the fluent knock by opener Meghana, who brushed the early setbacks while losing her partner Indrani Roy (8), G. Divya (0) and Amanjot Kaur (4) at the other end. Those

early dismissals saw India-D struggle at 26 for three in 4.5 overs.



However, Meghana put up 108-run stand with Ayush Soni (48, 75b, 7x4) for the fourth wicket which eventually turned out to be a match-winning partnership.

For India-B, Sarla Devi, left-arm spinner Rashi Kanojia, offie Chandu V. Ram picked two wickets apiece.



In reply, India-B suffered an early blow in the first over when Pooja Vastrakar dismissed the in-form Palak Patel (1). Then, a 50-run stand between S. Shubha (17) and the free-stroking Harleen B. Deol (73, 86b, 8x4x,1x6) and a 79-run partnership between Harleen and H. Kazi (37, 58, 3x4) raised hopes of a comfortable win for India-B.



However, India-D bowlers fought back well once Harleen was run out in the 31st over with the score reading 131 for three. After that, none of the batters except G. Trisha (26, 39b, 4x4) stayed put at the crease.



For the winner, Vastrakar was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul with Keerthy K. James and offie Kanika Ahuja picking two wickets apiece.

In another match, India-A recorded a five-wicket win, successfully chasing a target of 206 set by India-C with Disha Kasat (53, 73b, 4x6) and Sneh Rana (59, 75b, 7x4) being the main scorers.



The scores: India-C 205 in 47.1 overs (Radha P. Yadav 82, C. Pratyusha 64, Sneh Rana 3/32, Simran Dil Bahadur 3/37) lost to India-A 206/5 in 46.1 overs (Disha Kasat 53, Sneh Rana 59).



India-D 230 in 48.5 overs (S. Meghana 102, Ayush Soni 48) bt India-B 184 in 50 overs (Harleel B Deol 73, Pooja Vastrakar 3/37).