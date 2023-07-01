Vitality T20 Blast: Shaheen Afridi creates unique record as he picks up four wickets in first over

Shaheen Afridi, the Pakistani left-arm fast bowler, took the cricket world by storm on Friday as the pacer picked up four wickets in the first over during a Vitality T20 Blast game between Nottinghamshire Outlaws and Birmingham Bears at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Playing for Nottinghamshire, Afridi took four wickets in the first over of the second innings to become the first bowler ever to take four wickets in the first over of an innings.

Afridi first removed Alex Davies, the wicketkeeper-batter of Birmingham, for a golden duck, trapping him in front of the wicket for a leg before dismissal.

In the second ball, Afridi castled Chris Benjamin, who too got out for a duck. The 23-year-old pacer then missed the hat-trick but scalped two more wickets in the last two deliveries of his over.

Dan Mousley was caught by Olly Stone for one in the fifth ball, as Ed Barnard was clean bowled for nought.

Afridi eventually returned with a figure of 29 for four in his stipulated four overs. Despite his stellar performance, Birmingham Bears edged Nottinghamshire Outlaws by two runs in a edge of the seat thriller.