SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, first Test: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa Test match

SA vs IND Prediction, 1st Test: Get all the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the first Test match between India and South Africa.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 07:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first Test against South Africa.
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first Test against South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first Test against South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will look to start off its quest to win a Test series in South Africa on the right note with the first of the two Tests starting at Centurion on boxing day, December 26.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs South Africa today:

India vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Predicted XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Peterson, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Dean Elgar
All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Shardul Thakur
Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada
Team composition: IND 7-4 SA | Credits left: 9
SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs

