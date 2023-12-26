SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, first Test: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa Test match

India will look to start off its quest to win a Test series in South Africa on the right note with the first of the two Tests starting at Centurion on boxing day, December 26.
Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs South Africa today:
India vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa Predicted XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Peterson, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
