Cricket

Klaasen scores century for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The South African wicketkeeper-batter scored at a brisk pace throughout his innings, scoring eight fours and six sixes as he scored the second fastest century by a SRH player.

Team Sportstar
18 May, 2023 20:59 IST
18 May, 2023 20:59 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot against RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot against RCB. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

The South African wicketkeeper-batter scored at a brisk pace throughout his innings, scoring eight fours and six sixes as he scored the second fastest century by a SRH player.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen scored a 49-ball hundred in his side’s Indian Premier League clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

The South African wicketkeeper-batter scored at a brisk pace throughout his innings, scoring eight fours and six sixes. Klaasen got to his hundred with a huge six straight down the ground against Harshal Patel, getting to the mark faster than any other SRH player, other than

This was Klaasen’s second T20 hundred and his highest IPL score, and also the seventh ton of this IPL season.

The 31-year-old, along with Harry Brook, helped SRH, which is already eliminated from the competition to a competitive total against a playoff-chasing RCB.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Rossouw, Shaw star as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings; match analysis in five minutes

WATCH- Mohsin Khan: I had left all hope of playing cricket after heart surgery

WATCH: Mohsin Khan’s last-over heroics help LSG beat MI; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

CSK vs MI in pictures, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Co. beat Rohit Sharma’s men by six wickets

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us