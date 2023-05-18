Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen scored a 49-ball hundred in his side’s Indian Premier League clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

The South African wicketkeeper-batter scored at a brisk pace throughout his innings, scoring eight fours and six sixes. Klaasen got to his hundred with a huge six straight down the ground against Harshal Patel, getting to the mark faster than any other SRH player, other than

This was Klaasen’s second T20 hundred and his highest IPL score, and also the seventh ton of this IPL season.

The 31-year-old, along with Harry Brook, helped SRH, which is already eliminated from the competition to a competitive total against a playoff-chasing RCB.

