Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Only Stokes could get me back to Test cricket, says Moeen

Moeen Ali said Ben Stokes was the only England captain who could have persuaded him to come out of Test retirement.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 18:48 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Moeen, who turns 36 on Sunday, last played Test cricket in September 2021.
Moeen, who turns 36 on Sunday, last played Test cricket in September 2021. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Moeen, who turns 36 on Sunday, last played Test cricket in September 2021. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Moeen Ali said Ben Stokes was the only England captain who could have persuaded him to come out of Test retirement.

A one-word message from Stokes, after first-choice spinner Jack Leach had been ruled out of all five Ashes Tests against Australia, was all it took to bring slow-bowling all-rounder Moeen back into England’s red-ball set-up.

ALSO READ
Where India lost the WTC final against Australia at the Oval

And Moeen could now be set for a return to Test cricket at Edgbaston, in his home city of Birmingham, when the Ashes series starts on Friday.

“Stokesy messaged me with a question mark -- ‘Ashes?’,” Moeen told reporters at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Moeen said he had not heard the news about Leach, who has a back injury, and thought Stokes was joking.

“Then the news came through and I had a chat with him,” he said. “That was it. It’s the Ashes. To be part of it would be amazing.”

Moeen, who turns 36 on Sunday, last played Test cricket in September 2021.

But his developing relationship with Stokes -- the pair were together with Chennai Super Kings during this year’s Indian Premier League -- proved the difference.

ALSO READ
Bazball ‘fan’ McGrath still predicts 5-0 win for Australia in Ashes

Asked if there was any other captain who could have persuaded him to change his mind, Moeen replied: “Probably not, no.”

A powerful batsman as well as an off-spinner, Moeen has played 64 Tests for England, taking 195 wickets and scoring 2,914 runs.

But Australia have proved tough opponents for Moeen, with his career bowling average shooting up from 36.66 to 64.65 in Ashes cricket.

Nevertheless, he said he is relishing the chance to be involved as England bid for a first Ashes series win since 2015.

“The fact that it is the Ashes and it is such a big series, to be part of it would be amazing,” said Moeen.

England have won 11 of their 13 Tests since Stokes joined forces with coach Brendon McCullum last year and Moeen said he is keen to be involved in the exciting brand of cricket.

“There are no question marks over any shots you play, which gives me licence to play a few more rash shots, I guess.

“Even with the ball, he is more on the aggressive side. I know I go for runs but Stokesy also knows there are some wicket-taking deliveries in between. That’s all he cares about.”

Related Topics

Moeen Ali /

Ben Stokes /

Ashes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Only Stokes could get me back to Test cricket, says Moeen
    AFP
  2. Haryana mason’s daughter, Pooja, takes flight in Indian athletics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. CBF president does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
    Reuters
  4. New records Djokovic set with 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan extends Juan Ferrando’s coaching contract
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Only Stokes could get me back to Test cricket, says Moeen
    AFP
  2. Tamim’s fitness a concern for Bangladesh ahead of Afghanistan Test
    AFP
  3. Where India lost the WTC final against Australia at the Oval
    Sahil Mathur
  4. McDonald credits ‘subcontinent journey’ for WTC triumph
    PTI
  5. Bazball ‘fan’ McGrath still predicts 5-0 win for Australia in Ashes
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Only Stokes could get me back to Test cricket, says Moeen
    AFP
  2. Haryana mason’s daughter, Pooja, takes flight in Indian athletics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. CBF president does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
    Reuters
  4. New records Djokovic set with 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan extends Juan Ferrando’s coaching contract
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment