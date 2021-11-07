Former international umpire Sunit Kumar Ghosh passes away

Former international umpire Sunit Kumar Ghosh passed away at a hospital here on Sunday, according to a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) source. He was 87 and is survived by two sons.

Ghosh officiated in two Test matches, seven one-day internationals (ODIs) and one women’s ODI. He served as an umpire in 12 first class matches and as a match referee in four matches.

He stood as an umpire in India’s Test matches against New Zealand in Bangalore and Hyderabad in late 1988. He served in the ODIs between 1987 and 1989.