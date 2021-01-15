Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Dhawan, Dalal eye quick start vs Kerala at Wankhede

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven centres across India.

DELHI: Himmat Singh,Nitish Rana,Pawan Negi,Shikhar Dhawan (C),Ishant Sharma,Pradeep Sangwan,Hiten Dalal,Ayush Badoni,Anuj Rawat (W),Simarjeet Singh,Lalit Yadav

KERALA: Midhun S,SREESANTH,Sanju Samson (C) (W),Robin,Jalaj Saxena,Basil Thampi,Sachin Baby,Vishnu Vinod,Asif K M,Mohammed Azharuddeen,Salman Nizar

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Umpires: Rajesh Singh Timaney , Yeshwant Barde

Referee: Sanjai

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's T20 Matches Services vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - Vidarbha Won the Toss & elected to Field Mumbai vs Haryana, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - Mumbai Won the Toss & elected to bat Delhi vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Kerala Won the Toss & elected to Field Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai - Manipur Won the Toss & elected to bat Nagaland vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai - Sikkim Won the Toss & elected to Field Chandigarh vs Mizoram, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai - Chandigarh Won the Toss & elected to bat Meghalaya vs Bihar, Plate Group - Bihar Won the Toss & elected to Field Puducherry vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Goa vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.