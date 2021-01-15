Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Dhawan, Dalal eye quick start vs Kerala at Wankhede Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season, with Delhi, Mumbai and Kerala among the teams in action. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 15 January, 2021 11:57 IST Mohammed Azharudden's century was the second fastest in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. - Twitter@BCCIdomestic Team Sportstar Last Updated: 15 January, 2021 11:57 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven centres across India.ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES/TELEVISED GAMES TO BE BLOGGEDDELHI: Himmat Singh,Nitish Rana,Pawan Negi,Shikhar Dhawan (C),Ishant Sharma,Pradeep Sangwan,Hiten Dalal,Ayush Badoni,Anuj Rawat (W),Simarjeet Singh,Lalit YadavKERALA: Midhun S,SREESANTH,Sanju Samson (C) (W),Robin,Jalaj Saxena,Basil Thampi,Sachin Baby,Vishnu Vinod,Asif K M,Mohammed Azharuddeen,Salman NizarVenue: Wankhede Stadium, MumbaiUmpires: Rajesh Singh Timaney , Yeshwant BardeReferee: SanjaiSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's T20 MatchesServices vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, IndoreVidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - Vidarbha Won the Toss & elected to FieldMumbai vs Haryana, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - Mumbai Won the Toss & elected to bat Delhi vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Kerala Won the Toss & elected to FieldManipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai - Manipur Won the Toss & elected to batNagaland vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai - Sikkim Won the Toss & elected to FieldChandigarh vs Mizoram, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai - Chandigarh Won the Toss & elected to batMeghalaya vs Bihar, Plate Group - Bihar Won the Toss & elected to FieldPuducherry vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, MumbaiGoa vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings Where to watch?All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.