Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Dhawan, Dalal eye quick start vs Kerala at Wankhede

Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season, with Delhi, Mumbai and Kerala among the teams in action.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 15 January, 2021 11:57 IST

Mohammed Azharudden's century was the second fastest in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.   -  Twitter@BCCIdomestic

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 15 January, 2021 11:57 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven centres across India.

ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES/TELEVISED GAMES TO BE BLOGGED

DELHI: Himmat Singh,Nitish Rana,Pawan Negi,Shikhar Dhawan (C),Ishant Sharma,Pradeep Sangwan,Hiten Dalal,Ayush Badoni,Anuj Rawat (W),Simarjeet Singh,Lalit Yadav

KERALA: Midhun S,SREESANTH,Sanju Samson (C) (W),Robin,Jalaj Saxena,Basil Thampi,Sachin Baby,Vishnu Vinod,Asif K M,Mohammed Azharuddeen,Salman Nizar

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Umpires: Rajesh Singh Timaney , Yeshwant Barde

Referee: Sanjai

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's T20 Matches

Services vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - Vidarbha Won the Toss & elected to Field

Mumbai vs Haryana, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - Mumbai Won the Toss & elected to bat

Delhi vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Kerala Won the Toss & elected to Field

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai - Manipur Won the Toss & elected to bat

Nagaland vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai - Sikkim Won the Toss & elected to Field

Chandigarh vs Mizoram, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai - Chandigarh Won the Toss & elected to bat

Meghalaya vs Bihar, Plate Group - Bihar Won the Toss & elected to Field

Puducherry vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Goa vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

 

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings  

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.