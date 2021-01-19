Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Jalaj Saxena gets Chaprana, Haryana 42/1 in 4 Overs

Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season with Kerala, Haryana and Mumbai among the teams in action.

Last Updated: 19 January, 2021 12:23 IST

Kerala batsman Sachin Baby in action: File Picture   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in six centres across India.

ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES|TELEVISED GAMES TO BE BLOGGED

HARYANA XI: Yuzvendra Chahal,J J Yadav,S R Chauhan,R K Tewatia,Mohit Sharma (C),R P Sharma (W),C K Bishnoi,Arun Chaprana,H J Rana,S P Kumar,Y R Sharma

KERALA XI: Sreesanth ,Sanju Samson (C) (W),Robin,Jalaj Saxena,Sachin Baby,Vishnu Vinod,Akshay Chandran,Asif K M,Mohammed Azharuddeen,Nidheesh M D,Salman Nizar

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's Matches

Vidarbha vs Goa, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore - Goa Won the Toss & elected to bat

Services vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - Madhya Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to bat

Nagaland vs Manipur, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai - Manipur Won the Toss & elected to bat

Delhi vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, TBD, TBD - Puducherry Won the Toss & elected to Field

Haryana vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Kerala Won the Toss & elected to Field

Mumbai vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Bihar vs Mizoram, Plate Group, TBD, TBD - Bihar Won the Toss & elected to Field

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai - Meghalaya Won the Toss & elected to Field

Chandigarh vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

 

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.