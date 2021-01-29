Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semifinal 1, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Live: RAJ vs TN, toss at 11:45, Playing XI out soon

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 semifinal match between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu in Ahmedabad.

A confident Tamil Nadu will face Rajasthan in a rematch of last season’s semifinal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Ahead of its quarterfinal clash against Himachal Pradesh, an area of concern for TN was its untested middle order. However, in that game, the middle order had to step up after Tamil Nadu was reduced to 66 for 5 chasing 136. B. Aparajith and M. Shahrukh Khan rose to the occasion to help TN chase down the total with relative ease in the end.

In Rajasthan, TN faces an opponent with a strong bowling unit but one that does not have enough batting firepower. Rajasthan’s batting depends heavily on three key players in Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Lamba and skipper Ashok Menaria - the only players to have scored half-centuries so far.

