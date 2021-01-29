Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semifinal 1, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Live: RAJ vs TN, toss at 11:45, Playing XI out soon Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highlights: Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy updates and commentary from the first and second semifinals of the 2020-21 season, where Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Baroda and Bihar will be in action. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 January, 2021 11:24 IST Tamil Nadu beat Himachal Pradesh to reach the semis. - TWITTER| @BCCIdomestic Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 January, 2021 11:24 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 semifinal match between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu in Ahmedabad.- PREVIEW -A confident Tamil Nadu will face Rajasthan in a rematch of last season’s semifinal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.Ahead of its quarterfinal clash against Himachal Pradesh, an area of concern for TN was its untested middle order. However, in that game, the middle order had to step up after Tamil Nadu was reduced to 66 for 5 chasing 136. B. Aparajith and M. Shahrukh Khan rose to the occasion to help TN chase down the total with relative ease in the end.In Rajasthan, TN faces an opponent with a strong bowling unit but one that does not have enough batting firepower. Rajasthan’s batting depends heavily on three key players in Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Lamba and skipper Ashok Menaria - the only players to have scored half-centuries so far.Full preview - READ Ranji Trophy back on BCCI’s radar? Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: All-round Punjab ready for Baroda challenge Full SquadsTamil Nadu Squad: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G PeriyaswamyRajasthan Squad: Bharat Sharma(w), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria(c), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Deepak Chahar, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Rajat ChoudharyWhere to watch?The quarterfinals will be telecast live on Star Sports.