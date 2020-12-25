Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat to lead Saurashtra

Jaydev Unadkat will captain Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to be played from January 10, 2021.

The selection committee had a virtual meeting on Friday and decided to name Unadkat as the captain, while the team has the seasoned campaigners - Chirag Jani, Avi Barot, Arpit Vasavada, Chetan Sakariya - who played a key role in guiding the team to its maiden Ranji Trophy title win last season.

READ: Aswin Crist included in Tamil Nadu squad

Saurashtra is placed in Elite Group D, and will start its campaign against Services on January 10 in Indore. The other teams in the group are Saurashtra, Services, Vidarbha, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.