Cricket Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat to lead Saurashtra Saurashtra is placed in Elite Group D, and will start its campaign against Services on January 10 in Indore. Team Sportstar Mumbai 25 December, 2020 15:52 IST Jaydev Unadkat celebrates after leading Saurashtra to title win in 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season. - Vijay Soneji Team Sportstar Mumbai 25 December, 2020 15:52 IST Jaydev Unadkat will captain Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to be played from January 10, 2021. The selection committee had a virtual meeting on Friday and decided to name Unadkat as the captain, while the team has the seasoned campaigners - Chirag Jani, Avi Barot, Arpit Vasavada, Chetan Sakariya - who played a key role in guiding the team to its maiden Ranji Trophy title win last season.READ: Aswin Crist included in Tamil Nadu squadSaurashtra is placed in Elite Group D, and will start its campaign against Services on January 10 in Indore. The other teams in the group are Saurashtra, Services, Vidarbha, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The squadJaydev Unadkat (Captain), Chirag Jani, Avi Barot, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Kunal Karamchandani, Yuvraj Chudasama, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos