T20 World Cup: BCCI updates ICC on 'positive discussions' around visa guarantees, tax arrangements

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) about positive talks around visa guarantees for the teams, which will be featuring in the T20 World Cup - scheduled to be held later this year.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani had given ultimatum that the BCCI should give clarity on the visa approval for Pakistan team for the tournament by March 31 and on Thursday, the ICC in a statement after the ICC Board and Committee meetings confirmed that the matter should be resolved by next month.

"The Board received an update on the ongoing preparations around the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India. This included an update from the BCCI on positive discussions with the Indian government around tax arrangements and visa guarantees. It is anticipated that both issues will be resolved over the next month," the ICC statement read.