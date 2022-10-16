T20 World Cup

Who is Aayan Khan, the youngest player in men’s T20 World Cup

Team Sportstar
16 October, 2022 14:33 IST
UAE’s Aayan Khan, the 16-year old allrounder, is the youngest player to feature in the men’s T20 World Cup. 

UAE's Aayan Khan, the 16-year old allrounder, is the youngest player to feature in the men's T20 World Cup.

UAE’s Aayan Khan, the 16-year old allrounder, is the youngest player to feature in the men’s T20 World Cup. Aayan was picked in the UAE XI for the team’s first match of the T20 World Cup against Netherlands at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Sunday.

Aayan impressed in the U19 World Cup earlier this year with 93 and one for 13 in UAE's 82-run win over West Indies. Aayan was out for a seven-ball five against Netherlands. He then bowled three overs for 15 runs and picked a wicket.

Aayan broke Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir’s record. The left-arm quick played his first T20 World Cup when he was 17 years and 55 days old.

Netherlands’ Stephan Myburgh, at 38 years and 230 days, is the oldest in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Hong Kong’s Ryan Campbell played in the 2016 World Cup when he was 44 years and 33 days old.

List of youngest players to play men’s T20 World Cup
16y 335d - Aayan Afzal Khan UAE in 2022
17y 55d - Mohammad Amir Pakistan in 2009
17y 170d - Rashid Khan Afghanistan in 2016
17y 196d - Ahmed Shehzad Pakistan in 2009
17y 282d - George Dockrell Ireland in 2010

