T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Markram lauds bowlers after South Africa beats England

England needed just 25 runs in the last three overs with six wickets in hand, but tight bowling left the team stranded at 156/6 in its chase of 164 on an easy-paced wicket with even bounce.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 09:36 IST , Gros Islet (St Lucia) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Aiden Markram plays a shot during South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.
Aiden Markram plays a shot during South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES


Aiden Markram plays a shot during South Africa's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram applauded his bowlers for sealing a thrilling seven-run victory against England in a T20 World Cup Super Eight match here on Friday, saying they did not wilt under pressure.

England needed just 25 runs in the last three overs with six wickets in hand, but tight bowling left the team stranded at 156/6 in its chase of 164 on an easy-paced wicket with even bounce.

“Last three overs we had a lot against us but the bowlers had good plans and pulled it off,” said Markram, whose side’s innings was built around opener Quinton de Kock’s fine 65 off 38 balls.

WI vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Shai Hope propels West Indies to easy win against United States

“If I am greedy, we were 10-20 short especially after the start we got. Not quite played a complete game of cricket but we are on the right track.”

He singled out de Kock for special praise, who dished out a second good performance in the Super Eight stage and helped South Africa win their sixth game on the bounce in the World Cup.

“Quinny (de Kock) has been good for us in the last two games. It was a bit nerve-wracking in those (last three) overs but it can happen. The plans were there just the execution wasn’t. I’m grateful that catch (of Harry Brook) stuck,” he added.

England skipper Jos Buttler too praised De Kock for his enterprising batting.

“Quinton came in with a lot of intent and we couldn’t quite match that. We pulled it back and were happy to chase that target, but his innings was the difference. We came back well with the ball. Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone had a fantastic partnership to get us close and even look like favourites but credit to South Africa for closing out the game,” he said.

De Kock, who picked up his second ‘Player of the Match’ in Super Eight, said he just tried to carry on from where he had left off against the USA in the previous game.

T20 World Cup 2024: Gone with the wind, in St Lucia!

De Kock had scored 74 off 40 deliveries in the opening Super Eight game.

“I try to carry on confidence game by game. We bowled really well in the powerplay and we controlled it very nicely. To be able to defend 160 on a decent wicket is a good effort from us.”

Related Topics

Aiden Markram /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Quinton de Kock /

Jos Buttler

