The 2022 men's T20 World Cup will be held across seven venues in Australia from 16 October to 13 November.

The tournament was supposed to be held in the country in 2020 but was pushed back by two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

T20 World Cup 2022 full schedule, match time table, timings, venues and date

Adelaide and Sydney will stage the semifinals with the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia is the defending champion after its eight-wicket win over New Zealand in Dubai. David Warner was the Player of the Tournament for his tally of 289 runs. He surpassed Matthew Hayden’s 265 runs during the inaugural 2007 edition.

Here’s the full list of winners of the ICC T20 World Cup Man of the Tournament.