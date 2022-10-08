FAQs

T20 World Cup Player of the tournament award winners full list since 2007

T20 World Cup Player of the tournament: Here’s the full list of winners of the ICC T20 World Cup Man of the Tournament.

Team Sportstar
08 October, 2022 07:40 IST
David Warner was the Player of the Tournament in 2021 for his tally of 289 runs. 

David Warner was the Player of the Tournament in 2021 for his tally of 289 runs.  | Photo Credit: AP

The 2022 men's T20 World Cup will be held across seven venues in Australia from 16 October to 13 November.

The tournament was supposed to be held in the country in 2020 but was pushed back by two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

T20 World Cup 2022 full schedule, match time table, timings, venues and date

Adelaide and Sydney will stage the semifinals with the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia is the defending champion after its eight-wicket win over New Zealand in Dubai. David Warner was the Player of the Tournament for his tally of 289 runs. He surpassed Matthew Hayden’s 265 runs during the inaugural 2007 edition.

List of ICC T20 World Cup Man of The Tournament
Year Man of the Tournament
2007 Shahid Afridi
2009 Tillakaratne Dilshan
2010 Kevin Pietersen
2012 Shane Watson
2014 Virat Kohli
2016 Virat Kohli
2021 David Warner

