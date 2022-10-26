IND v NED: Rohit Sharma could break this Virat Kohli record in Sydney

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 in a T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Pakistan on Sunday made him the highest run-scorer in T20Is. Kohli tops the runs tally with 3794 runs in 110 matches at a strike rate of 138.41.

He has one hundred and 34 fifties so far. Out of the 3794, 927 runs have come in the T20 World Cup, the third-highest by a batter in the competition.

Kohli averages a jaw-dropping 518 in successful run chases at the T20 World Cup. He has seven fifties in nine successful run chases in the history of the T20 World Cup, and has been dismissed only once.

But India captain Rohit Sharma could leapfrog Kohli's T20I career tally in the Super 12 match against Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday.

Rohit, who has 3741 runs in 143 matches, needs only 54 to go to the top of the list. Out of Rohit’s overall T20I run tally, 851 have come in the T20 World Cup.