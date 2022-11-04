T20 World Cup: New Zealand stays top of group 1 after 35-run win over Ireland

The last few weeks were challenging for Kane Williamson. With questions being raised over his strike rate at No.3, the New Zealand captain knew he had to accelerate in the middle-overs to get back his rhythm.

At a sunny Adelaide Oval on Friday afternoon, Williamson played a captain’s knock with a 61 off 35 balls (5x4, 3x6) as New Zealand defeated Ireland by 35 runs to stay at the top of Group 1.

Put in to bat, Finn Allen and Devon Conway started cautiously against a disciplined Irish bowling attack. They took their time to adapt to the conditions and the pace of Josh Little (three for 22), who went on to claim a hat-trick, before forging a 52-run opening partnership.

Allen, who started off the tournament with a dashing innings against Australia a fortnight ago, hammered leggie Gareth Delany for three fours - including two on the consecutive deliveries - in the fourth over. He kept going with a six and a four off pacer Mark Adair before the latter caught him at mid-off on the next ball.

Conway stood in a 44-run stand with Williamson, but found it difficult to accelerate. But Williamson came out of his comfort zone and played quite an uncharacteristic innings, hitting Fionn Hand for a couple of fours and a six. Through the New Zealand net session on Thursday morning, Williamson took off his helmet and changed his batting approach – he went after every ball, using brute force rather than his usual style of caressing the ball. And that sort of preparation helped the seasoned campaigner.

New Zealand lost a bit of track in the middle with Delany taking two wickets including Glenn Phillips for 17. But Williamson held fort to build a long 60-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell, and in the 18th over of the innings, the captain brought up his fifty with a six off McCarthy. He followed it up with a four and slammed another 91-metre six over deep midwicket.

New Zealand was cruising at 174 for three in the 19th over when left-arm quick Little dismissed Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner on successive balls to become the second cricketer after UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan to claim a hat-trick in this tournament.

New Zealand ended up scoring 185 for six and eventually managed to restrict the Irishmen to 150 for nine.

Against a top-quality New Zealand bowling line-up, Ireland openers Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling started off perfectly, reaching 68-0 in eight overs. Captain Balbirnie, who has been in prime form, hit a couple of sixes off Ish Sodhi in the seventh over before falling to Mitchell Santner. In the first ball of the next over, Sodhi cleaned up Stirling to dent the momentum.

After the openers departed, Ireland needed a steady partnership, but with Santner and Sodhi tightening the noose, the middle-order failed to convert the start.

Lorcan Tucker, who had a memorable outing against Australia in the previous game, offered a catch to Allen at long-off, mistiming Sodhi’s leg-break outside the off. George Dockrell did make an attempt to steady the ship, but that wasn’t adequate for the Irishmen.