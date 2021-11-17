Bresnan denies racism claim but apologises to Rafiq for bullying

Former England pacer Tim Bresnan has apologised to Azeem Rafiq over his bullying claims but 'categorically denies' making any racist comments towards his ex-Yorkshire teammate.

Rafiq on Tuesday narrated his experiences of racism and discrimination at the club in detail as he addressed UK Members of Parliament in the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS).

In his witness statement, the 30-year-old said Bresnan "frequently made racist comments" and also claimed that he was one of "six or seven" other players who had made bullying complaint against the pacer due to his alleged behaviour.

"For any part, I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq's experience of feeling bullied at Yorkshire, I apologise unreservedly," Bresnan said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

"Following the publication of Azeem's witness statement from the employment tribunal, which I saw for the first time this afternoon, I must though categorically deny his accusation that I 'frequently made racist comments'."

Commentator David 'Bumble' Lloyd also took to Twitter, to apologise to Rafiq after he was accused of making disparaging comments on Asian cricketers to a third party.