Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Score: Punjab crosses 100 vs TN; Ishan Kishan hits 72-ball hundred vs MP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches being played in six centres across India.

TN v 124/2 (28.4 overs) PUN KAR 97/2 (28.4 overs) v UP



5 over updates for all non-televised games.

Jharkhand vs Madhya Pradesh: A stellar hundred for Ishan Kishan. What a start from the Jharkhand skipper. A fine run in the tournament could well ring the balls for an India call-up. This has been a one-man show against MP as Ishan reaches 100 in 74 balls with 12 boundaries and five massive sixe. Jharkhand 154/2 in 23 overs.



TN v Punjab: Gurkeerat and Prabhsimran move into the 40s. The batsmen have jeopardised Karthik's plans to attack with spin to put Punjab back on the pedestal.

Karnataka v UP: Stellar recovery from Padikkal and Siddarth. The pair have taken the attack to the bowlers finally as Padikkal nears his half-century. KAR 82/1 (25 overs)

Karnataka v UP: Padikkal and Siddarth have found a couple of boundaries to improve the scoring rate. Bhuvneshwar has brought in the spinners to produce a wicket but the batsmen are freely rotating strike at the moment.

Vidarbha v Andhra: Vidarbha 97/2 after 22 overs - Skipper Faiz Fazal and YV Rathod have built on after Andhra left-armer Stephen scalped two wickets to send back wicketkeeper JM Sharma and Ganesh Satish back to the dugout early. Hyderabad v Tripura: Hyderabad 108/0 after 22 overs - Skipper Tanmay Agarwal and Tilak Verma have put up a stellar partnership. A fine century stand has put Hyderabad. Jharkhand v MP: JHA 136/2 after 21 overs - Ishan Kishan is on a roll as he storms into the nineties! Baroda v Goa: Goa 102/3 after 23 overs Bihar v Railways: Bihar 82/7 after 21 overs - Pradeep Poojar's six-fer has derailed Bihar. Odisha v Kerala: Odisha 49/0 after 10 overs

TN v Punjab: Punjab has fought back. A quick partnership between Gurkeerat and Prabhsimran have put Punjab in a steady hold now. Skipper Karthik has rotated his bowlers around but the runs have come steadily with this pair at the crease. Punjab 84/2 (22 overs).

Karnataka v UP: Padikkal and Siddarth are struggling to find the boundaries as UP has been brilliant on the field. The bowlers have cut down the runs and has forced the batsmen into a pit. KAR 32/1 (16 overs)

Kerala v Odisha: Kerala, won the Toss chose to Field Odisha is off to a start with 19/0 in the five overs. The match is revised to 45 overs after a delayed start. Kerala XI: SREESANTH,Sanju Samson (W),Robin,Jalaj Saxena,Sachin Baby (C),Vishnu Vinod,Mohammed Azharuddeen,Nidheesh M D,Basil N P,Sijomon Joseph,Vathsal Odisha XI: Saurabh Kanojia,GAURAV CHOUDHARY,Suryakant Pradhan,Subhransu Senapati,Abhishek Yadav,Shantanu Mishra (C),Rajesh Mohanty,Kartik Biswal,Debabrata Pradhan,Rajesh Dhuper (W),Sandeep Pattanaik

TN v Punjab: Fifty for Punjab. It has come at a fairly slow rate but as Gurkeerat and Prabhsimran are paving a road to recovery. Punjab 50/2 after 16.3 overs

Jharkhand v MP: JHA 88/1 after 14.4 overs - Ishan Kishan brings up his fifty in style. It has been a fast-paced innings from the dynamic opener to put Jharkhan in a fine position against Madhya Pradesh. Bihar v Railways: Bihar 64/6 after 13.3 overs - Sensational spell from Railways' Pradeep Poojar! He has rattled through the Bihar top-order to pick all six wickets so far!

TN v Punjab: TN strikes again! It has sent back the Punjab skipper. Mandeep was getting into his zone after a slow start and Sai Kishore has started with a wicket maiden! Mandeep Singh c Arun Karthick b Sai Kishore 3 (23)

TN v Punjab: Punjab has recovered slowly from its early blow in the form of Abhishek Sharma. Prabhsimran and skipper Mandeep has steadied the ship and will eye to forge a big partnership. Punjab 30/1 (11 overs).

Karnataka v UP: Brilliant start from UP! Karnataka is struggling to find the gaps and Devdutt Padikkal and Siddarth KV have consumed a heap of dot balls. Bhuvneshwar and Mohsin have kept the runs in check and youngster Kartik Tyagi is into the attack now. KAR 15/1 (10 overs).

Karnataka v UP: Early jolt for Karnataka. Mohsin Khan who is off to a fine spell alongside Bhuvneshwar has snapped R Samarth first up for 3. KAR 10/1 after 6 overs: Samarth c Yadav b Mohsin 3 (22)

There are no updates from the Kerala-Odisha fixture yet. A possible delay is on the cards at the venue.



TN v Punjab: OUT! TN has its first wicket. Murugan Ashwin has given the breakthrough as he ran out the left-handed Abhishek Sharma for the first wicket. Abhishek Sharma run out 5 (16, 1*4)

Vidarbha v Andhra: Vidarbha 30/2 after 7 overs - Skipper Faiz Fazal is off to a fine start but Andhra left-armer has scalped two wickets at the other end. Wicketkeeper JM Sharma and Ganesh Satish have walked back to the dugout early. Bihar v Railways: Bihar 24/3 after 5.4 overs - Railways has begun well with the ball as Pradeep Poojar has rattled the Bihar top-order with three quick wickets. Jharkhand v MP: JHA 27/1 after 6 overs - Jharkhand is dealt with an early blow as it lost opener Utkarsh Singh for 6. Skipper Ishan Kishan has got himself to a start. Baroda v GOA: Goa 20/1 after 5.2 overs - Lukman Meriwala continues his fine run after snapping an IPL contract with Delhi Capitals. The left-armer has sent back Goa's opener Aditya Kaushik for 7.



Karnataka v UP: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back and running. The UP skipper has given away just two runs in his first three overs as Padikkal and Samarath have found it tough against the experienced campaigner who is on a comeback trail from his long lay-off due to injury. Karnataka 8/0 after 5 overs.

TN v Punjab: Fine start for the SMAT champion. Punjab has been put on the backfoot as Sonu Yadav and M Mohammed have begun well in tandem. Punjab 12/0 after 5 overs.

TN v Punjab: Abhishek Sharma and in-form Prabhsimran Singh at the crease for Punjab. Sonu Yadav opens the attack for TN.

Tamil Nadu XI: R Sonu Yadav,B Aparajith,Dinesh Karthik (C) (W),B Indrajith,M Mohammed,Shahrukh Khan,K B Arun Karthick,M Siddharth,N Jagadeesan,R Sai Kishore,M Ashwin Punjab XI: Abhishek Sharma,Arshdeep Singh,Prabhsimran Singh (W),Mandeep Singh (C),Gurkeerat Mann,Mayank Markande,Sandeep Sharma,Siddharth Kaul,Karan Kaila,Anmol Malhotra,Sanvir Singh

Karnataka v UP: Devdutt Padikkal and R Samarth opens the batting for Karnataka. Bhuvneshwar Kumar up with the new ball.

Karnataka XI: M Prasidh,B R Sharath (W),Karun Nair,Mithun A,Shreyas Gopal,Devdutt Padikkal,Suchith J,Samarth R (C),Ronit More,Siddharth K V,Aniruddha UP XI: Shivam Sharma ,Priyam Garg,Sameer Choudhary,Abhishek Goswami,Karan Sharma,Aksh Deep Nath,Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C),Mohsin Khan,Kartik Tyagi,Rinku Singh,Upendra Yadav (W)



8:45 am: Toss updates

Tamil Nadu v Punjab: Tamil Nadu, won the Toss and chose to Field

Karnataka v Uttar Pradesh: UP, won the Toss and chose to Field

Andhra v Vidarbha: Andhra, won the Toss and chose to Field

Baroda v Goa: Baroda, won the Toss and chose to Field

Gujarat v Chattisgarh: Chattisgarh, won the Toss and chose to Bat

Jharkhand v Madhya Pradesh: MP, won the Toss and chose to Field

Railways v Bihar: Railways, won the Toss and chose to Field

Hyderabad v Tripua: Tripua, won the Toss and chose to Field

Kerala v Odisha: Kerala, won the Toss chose to Field

Welcome back, folks as we head into the first day of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. We have action across Groups A, B and C being played at Surat, Indore and Bengaluru respectively.

Toss updates by 8:30 am. By the way, have a read of our Vijay Hazare Preview. A new season and new stakes rise for the Indian domestic talent in a World Cup year.

Defending champion Karnataka will open its campaign against Uttar Pradesh at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu, the most successful team in the tournament with five titles, will start its season against Punjab in Indore.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament turned out to be a springboard for the domestic stars to bag an IPL contract. The Vijay Hazare proves to be another chance to hit the spotlight as a fine series could lead to a probable national call-up.

Meanwhile have a read on the top uncapped stars who cracked the doors the IPL wide open.

CHANGE OF FORMAT: This Vijay Hazare Trophy season will see topper in each of the five group qualify for the knockouts along with three other teams from the combined points table. The eighth-placed team in the rankings after the league stage will face the winner of the Plate Group in an Eliminator for a quarterfinal berth.