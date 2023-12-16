MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Haryana beats Rajasthan by 30 runs to clinch maiden title

Abhijeet Tomar’s century went in vain as Haryana bowled out Rajasthan on 257 while defending the 288-run target.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 22:14 IST , RAJKOT - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Haryana team players celebrate the victory after they beat Rajasthan during Vijay Hazare Trophy Final.
Haryana team players celebrate the victory after they beat Rajasthan during Vijay Hazare Trophy Final. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu
infoIcon

Haryana team players celebrate the victory after they beat Rajasthan during Vijay Hazare Trophy Final. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

In a pulsating Vijay Hazare Trophy final, Sumit Kumar’s ubiquitous brilliance and Harshal Patel’s flashes of inspiration scripted Haryana’s 30-run win over Rajasthan and secured the state team’s first title triumph in more than 32 years at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

With Abhijeet Tomar and Kunal Rathore soaking the pressure of a top-order collapse with a 121-run partnership for the fifth wicket, it was fitting that Sumit and Harshal combined to dismiss the former and help Haryana claw back.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Highlights

After being taken to the cleaners in his first two spells, Harshal induced a miscued lofted shot over covers from Tomar only for Sumit to pull off a stunner at mid-off. A few overs later, Harshal got Rathore to slice one in the deep and usher in Rajasthan’s long tail.

Sumit’s ability to move the ball both ways had Rajasthan reeling at 12 for three. After removing Ram Chouhan and Mahipal Lomror, Sumit got one to move in and trap Deepak Hooda leg-before, deflating the partisan crowd.

Tomar staged a 68-run resistance for the fourth wicket with Karan Lamba before giving Haryana a mighty scare with Rathore. The duo’s intent against spin could have been the difference between the sides but Harshal had other ideas.

Rajasthan’s Abhijeet Tomar celebrates his century during Vijay Hazare Trophy Final.
Rajasthan’s Abhijeet Tomar celebrates his century during Vijay Hazare Trophy Final. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Rajasthan’s Abhijeet Tomar celebrates his century during Vijay Hazare Trophy Final. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Earlier, Ankit Kumar (88, 91b, 12x4. 1x6), and captain Ashok Menaria (70, 96b, 8x4) frustrated Rajasthan with a 124-run partnership for the third wicket after losing two wickets inside nine overs.

The duo rebuilt during a 17-over phase of relentless spin bowling that yielded 78 runs. Rajasthan’s ploy of employing left-arm spinner Kukna Ajay Singh against right-hander Ankit and Hooda bringing himself into the attack to have a go at Menaria didn’t pay off.

Aniket Choudhary eventually broke the alliance as the left-arm pacer rearranged Ankit’s stumps off the first ball of his second spell.

With Ankit back in the hut, Menaria looked to crank through the gears but ended up flicking Choudhary’s full delivery into the hands of deep square-leg.

Also read | Rinku Singh ODI debut on cards in the upcoming India vs South Africa series

Choudhary put down the marker for Arafat Khan and Khaleel Ahmed. Though Arafat had a disciplined start, nabbing Yuvraj Singh with a tight line and bounce, he strayed too wide and too full.

Nishant Sindhu and Rahul Tewatia struck sprightly cameos, while Sumit (28 off 16), who elicited chants of “Surya, Surya” from a bunch of kids with a perilous scoop for six over fine-leg in a 14-run last over, was only warming up.

The scores:
Haryana 287/8 in 50 overs (Ankit Kumar 88, Ashok Menaria 70; Aniket Choudhary 4/49) beat Rajasthan 257/10 in 48 overs (Abhijeet Tomar 106, Kunal Rathore 79; Sumit Kumar 3/34, Harshal Patel 3/47) by 30 runs.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vijay Hazare Trophy /

Haryana /

Rajasthan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli home match against Cagliari delayed by 30 minutes
    AFP
  2. List of players who have collapsed on the pitch as Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer survives scare
    AFP
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 14 Highlights: Delhi beats Telugu Titans 51-40 for second win; Puneri thumps Bengal 49-19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tom Lockyer collapses, Luton Town vs Bournemouth Premier League match suspended
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Haryana beats Rajasthan by 30 runs to clinch maiden title
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Rinku Singh ODI debut on cards; Samson a potential No. 5 batter says Rahul ahead of series opener
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG, Women’s Test: Fielding is biggest positive for our team, says Harmanpreet after huge win over England
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Bowlers shine as Australia leads Pakistan by 300 on day three
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: Who are the captains of all 10 Indian Premier League teams?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli home match against Cagliari delayed by 30 minutes
    AFP
  2. List of players who have collapsed on the pitch as Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer survives scare
    AFP
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 14 Highlights: Delhi beats Telugu Titans 51-40 for second win; Puneri thumps Bengal 49-19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tom Lockyer collapses, Luton Town vs Bournemouth Premier League match suspended
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment