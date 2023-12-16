Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Info, Toss update soon

- December 16, 2023 12:57The old warhorse continues his quest!
Aniket Choudhary: Lone constant in Rajasthan’s tumultuous decade set for landmark Vijay Hazare Trophy final
Aniket Choudhary is set to become the first player from his state to be present with the side in the final of the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and now Vijay Hazare Trophy when Rajasthan takes on Haryana.
- December 16, 2023 12:51SQUADS
Haryana: Yuvraj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Rahul Tewatia, Ashok Menaria(c), Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Amit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Aman Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Mayank Shandilya
Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda(c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kukna Ajay Singh, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi, Manav Suthar
- December 16, 2023 12:34PREVIEW
About a week ago, a final between Haryana and Rajasthan, with no limited-overs titles to show for between them, would have seemed a distant possibility. After they set up semifinal contests with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, who have clinched a combined 14 white-ball titles, that prospect would have only dimmed.
But after defying expectations and flipping the script with hard-fought wins in the semifinals, neighbours Haryana and Rajasthan will lock horns in the title clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.
With both sides unbeaten in the tournament, Haryana and Rajasthan’s horizons will converge in a clash of equals. A swap in allegiances will also add much-needed spice and intrigue to the finale of a competition being held under the shadow of a frenetic international calendar and India’s World Cup final defeat.
- Dhruva Prasad
Click on image below to read full preview.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Haryana and Rajasthan to fight it out for title after defying expectations
After defying expectations and flipping the script with hard-fought wins in the semifinals, neighbours Haryana and Rajasthan will lock horns in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot on Saturday.
- December 16, 2023 12:32LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Haryana and Rajasthan will be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website. The match starts at 1:30 pm IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Info, Toss update soon
- NBA Roundup: San Antonio Spurs halts team-record losing streak, tops Los Angeles Lakers 128-115
- Biggest wins in women’s Tests: India breaks record with 347-run win against England
- Deepti, Vastrakar star as India hammers England by 347 runs
- IPL Auction: Who is the costliest player in Indian Premier League history?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE