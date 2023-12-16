Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Info, Toss update soon

PREVIEW

About a week ago, a final between Haryana and Rajasthan, with no limited-overs titles to show for between them, would have seemed a distant possibility. After they set up semifinal contests with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, who have clinched a combined 14 white-ball titles, that prospect would have only dimmed.

But after defying expectations and flipping the script with hard-fought wins in the semifinals, neighbours Haryana and Rajasthan will lock horns in the title clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

With both sides unbeaten in the tournament, Haryana and Rajasthan’s horizons will converge in a clash of equals. A swap in allegiances will also add much-needed spice and intrigue to the finale of a competition being held under the shadow of a frenetic international calendar and India’s World Cup final defeat.

- Dhruva Prasad

Click on image below to read full preview.