Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Info, Toss update soon

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Final Live Score: Get the Score, News, Squads and Latest Scorecard of today’s VHT final between Haryana and Rajasthan at Rajkot.

Updated : Dec 16, 2023 13:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Deepak Hooda of Rajasthan and Rahul Tewatia of Haryana in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Deepak Hooda of Rajasthan and Rahul Tewatia of Haryana in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Deepak Hooda of Rajasthan and Rahul Tewatia of Haryana in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 final between Haryana and Rajasthan in Rajkot on Saturday, December 16.

  • December 16, 2023 12:57
    The old warhorse continues his quest!

    Aniket Choudhary: Lone constant in Rajasthan’s tumultuous decade set for landmark Vijay Hazare Trophy final

    Aniket Choudhary is set to become the first player from his state to be present with the side in the final of the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and now Vijay Hazare Trophy when Rajasthan takes on Haryana.

  • December 16, 2023 12:51
    SQUADS

    Haryana: Yuvraj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Rahul Tewatia, Ashok Menaria(c), Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Amit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Aman Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Mayank Shandilya

    Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda(c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kukna Ajay Singh, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi, Manav Suthar

  • December 16, 2023 12:34
    PREVIEW

    About a week ago, a final between Haryana and Rajasthan, with no limited-overs titles to show for between them, would have seemed a distant possibility. After they set up semifinal contests with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, who have clinched a combined 14 white-ball titles, that prospect would have only dimmed.

    But after defying expectations and flipping the script with hard-fought wins in the semifinals, neighbours Haryana and Rajasthan will lock horns in the title clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

    With both sides unbeaten in the tournament, Haryana and Rajasthan’s horizons will converge in a clash of equals. A swap in allegiances will also add much-needed spice and intrigue to the finale of a competition being held under the shadow of a frenetic international calendar and India’s World Cup final defeat.

    - Dhruva Prasad

    Click on image below to read full preview.

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Haryana and Rajasthan to fight it out for title after defying expectations

    After defying expectations and flipping the script with hard-fought wins in the semifinals, neighbours Haryana and Rajasthan will lock horns in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot on Saturday.

  • December 16, 2023 12:32
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Haryana and Rajasthan will be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website. The match starts at 1:30 pm IST.

