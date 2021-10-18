Shandilya, Nishant power Haryana U-19 to Vinoo Mankad title

Opener Mayank Shandilya anchored the chase with an unbeaten 81 as Haryana beat Maharashtra by six wickets to win the U-19 National One Day Championship for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy on Monday.

Batting first, Maharashtra managed a below-par 172 in 50 overs with new ball bowlers Vivek Kumar (3/33) and Garv Sangwan (3/44) sharing the bulk of the spoils.

READ: Dinesh Karthik pulls out of Syed Mushtaq Ali

In reply, Haryana rode on Shandilya's patient 150-ball knock and his 124-run stand with skipper Nishant Sindhu (64 off 99 balls) to win the match with seven balls to spare.

Skipper Sindhu also got a wicket in the Maharashtra innings.