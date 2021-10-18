Cricket

Shandilya, Nishant power Haryana U-19 to Vinoo Mankad title

Batting first, Maharashtra managed a below-par 172 in 50 overs with new ball bowlers Vivek Kumar (3/33) and Garv Sangwan (3/44) sharing the bulk of the spoils.

AHMEDABAD 18 October, 2021 23:10 IST

Representative Image: Haryana rode on Shandilya's patient 150-ball knock and his 124-run stand with skipper Nishant Sindhu (64 off 99 balls) to win the match with seven balls to spare.

Opener Mayank Shandilya anchored the chase with an unbeaten 81 as Haryana beat Maharashtra by six wickets to win the U-19 National One Day Championship for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy on Monday.

In reply, Haryana rode on Shandilya's patient 150-ball knock and his 124-run stand with skipper Nishant Sindhu (64 off 99 balls) to win the match with seven balls to spare.

Skipper Sindhu also got a wicket in the Maharashtra innings.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 172 all out in 50 overs (Vivek Kumar 3/33, Garv Sangwan 3/44). Haryana 176/4 in 48.5 overs

