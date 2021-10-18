Cricket Cricket Shandilya, Nishant power Haryana U-19 to Vinoo Mankad title Batting first, Maharashtra managed a below-par 172 in 50 overs with new ball bowlers Vivek Kumar (3/33) and Garv Sangwan (3/44) sharing the bulk of the spoils. PTI AHMEDABAD 18 October, 2021 23:10 IST Representative Image: Haryana rode on Shandilya's patient 150-ball knock and his 124-run stand with skipper Nishant Sindhu (64 off 99 balls) to win the match with seven balls to spare. - GETTY IMAGES PTI AHMEDABAD 18 October, 2021 23:10 IST Opener Mayank Shandilya anchored the chase with an unbeaten 81 as Haryana beat Maharashtra by six wickets to win the U-19 National One Day Championship for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy on Monday.Batting first, Maharashtra managed a below-par 172 in 50 overs with new ball bowlers Vivek Kumar (3/33) and Garv Sangwan (3/44) sharing the bulk of the spoils.READ: Dinesh Karthik pulls out of Syed Mushtaq AliIn reply, Haryana rode on Shandilya's patient 150-ball knock and his 124-run stand with skipper Nishant Sindhu (64 off 99 balls) to win the match with seven balls to spare.Skipper Sindhu also got a wicket in the Maharashtra innings.Brief Scores: Maharashtra 172 all out in 50 overs (Vivek Kumar 3/33, Garv Sangwan 3/44). Haryana 176/4 in 48.5 overs Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :