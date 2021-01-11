Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

Kohli, who had been on the road since IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, went on paternity leave after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide to be home for the birth of his first child.

The couple, who tied the knot on December 11, 2017, had announced the news of Anushka's pregnancy in August last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Kohli, India lost the ODI series but beat Australia 2-1 in the T20Is. On Monday, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted through the entire final session as India salvaged a draw in the third Test at the SCG.