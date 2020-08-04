IPL 2020: Vivo pulls out as the title sponsor

According to reports, Chinese mobile phone brand Vivo has pulled out of the title sponsorship for the Indian Premier League 2020, scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19. The Chinese brand, however, is expected to come back and continue till 2022.

Neither the BCCI nor the Vivo are yet to confirm the parting of ways, but reports suggest that the company and the Board are not willing to take chances given the prevailing anti-China sentiments in the country.

Reports claim that the Board is not willing to cancel the contract with the chinese brand as that would mean a substantial compensation has to be paid. In the middle of a pandemic, it needs to be seen whether the BCCI manages to get a replacement sponsor, who would pay Rs 440 crore this season.

In its meeting on Sunday, the Governing Council had decided to retain the Chinese brand as its title sponsor for the upcoming edition.