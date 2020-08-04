Cricket Cricket IPL 2020: Vivo pulls out as the title sponsor According to reports, Chinese mobile phone brand Vivo has pulled out of the title sponsorship for the Indian Premier League 2020. Team Sportstar Mumbai 04 August, 2020 17:24 IST The IPL governing council had decided to retain Vivo as its title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Twenty20 tournament. - K.V.S. Giri Team Sportstar Mumbai 04 August, 2020 17:24 IST According to reports, Chinese mobile phone brand Vivo has pulled out of the title sponsorship for the Indian Premier League 2020, scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19. The Chinese brand, however, is expected to come back and continue till 2022.Neither the BCCI nor the Vivo are yet to confirm the parting of ways, but reports suggest that the company and the Board are not willing to take chances given the prevailing anti-China sentiments in the country. READ: IPL 2020 to be played from September 19 to November 10Reports claim that the Board is not willing to cancel the contract with the chinese brand as that would mean a substantial compensation has to be paid. In the middle of a pandemic, it needs to be seen whether the BCCI manages to get a replacement sponsor, who would pay Rs 440 crore this season.In its meeting on Sunday, the Governing Council had decided to retain the Chinese brand as its title sponsor for the upcoming edition. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final LIVE Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos