Australia batter Will Pucovski is set to take an indefinite break from cricket due to personal reasons, Cricket Australia announced on Thursday.

He will be unavailable for Victoria’s upcoming Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania starting on Saturday.

Pucovski has previously taken sabbaticals for “mental wellbeing”. He has also battled numerous concussions and a lengthy rehabilitation from shoulder surgery in the wake of his Test debut against India in 2021.

The 24-year-old returned to Shield cricket at the end of last summer, and has played two matches as well as a couple of Marsh One Day Cup games this season.

Cricket Victoria’s General Manager of Cricket Performance Graham Manou did not elaborate on the reasons for Pucovski’s indefinite absence. However, he extended his support, saying, “Player welfare is always our top priority; we’ll continue to work with Will to ensure he gets the support and space he needs and welcome him back when he’s ready.”

Pucovski has been lately struggling to get going at the top of the order, recording scores of 0, 9 and 37 in the Shield and five in a one-dayer against WA.