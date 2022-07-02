DD Sports to telecast India-Sri Lanka Women's ODI series

After missing out on live television broadcast for the T20I series, the cricket fans of the country are set to watch the last two women's ODIs between India and Sri Lanka on DD Sports.

While FanCode and 27thsports.com live streamed the T20I and the first ODI series, 27th Sports - which got the television rights for the series - requested Prasar Bharati to telecast the matches. Now, with the permission coming from the Information and Broadcast Ministry, DD will broadcast the remaining two ODIs.

