Harmanpreet Kaur’s poor form a concern for India in T20 World Cup run-up

India’s series loss against Australia was certainly a disappointment. As disconcerting as the series loss, the Indian team management will be keeping its fingers crossed about captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s form, heading into an uncertain time-frame as far as the international fixtures are concerned.

Harmanpreet, who has had a patchy run for the last couple of years, failed to turn the tide over a hectic five-week window that culminated with India losing the series-deciding third T20I by seven runs.

Harmanpreet scored three runs before being undone by an Annabel Sutherland slower delivery. It wasn’t an odd failure for the India captain. Barring her two innings in the Test against England last month, Harmanpreet has hardly found her touch, thus resulting in mediocre results (see box).

India head coach Amol Muzumdar, who was satisfied with the performance of the team in the first month of competitive action during his tenure, backed Harmanpreet to the hilt. “It happens to every cricketer. She has been a great player for India. I am sure you will see some bright performances (from her) in near future,” Muzumdar said.

While Harmanpreet will return to domestic cricket – featuring in the newly introduced inter-zonal tournament followed by the Women’s Premier League – the real challenge will be closer to the T20 World Cup in September.

Harmanpreet’s Australia counterpart Alyssa Healy – who was surprised for having been adjudged the player of the series – admitted Harman’s failures in ODIs and T20Is were more due to her form than Australia’s planning.

Harmanpreet Kaur (C) of India and Alyssa Healy of Australia shake hands after the match two of the women’s T20I series between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

“She got out playing the sweep shot quite a lot, which she traditionally plays quite well. It might be down to some form,” Healy said.

“She has had probably had two hard series on the trot and this series has been a long one. (We had) no specific plans in place, but we know we need to be switched on when she walks out to the crease and our bowlers did a great job at keeping her quiet.”