Women's World Cup warm-ups: England, Pakistan register wins

England defeated South Africa by six wickets, while Pakistan narrowly clinched by seven runs against Bangladesh by DLS method in 42 over game during the Women's World Cup warm-up match on Wednesday.

England opted to bowl, after the rain made it a 35-over-a-side match. South Africa collapsed to 138 for nine with Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone taking five wickets in total. England responded by chasing the required runs in just 26.3 overs.

With the South African openers struggling to put runs on board, the team struggled to stay afloat at any stage in the game. The only bright side was the 65-run partnership between Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon.

Women's World Cup warm-ups: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs; New Zealand registers massive win

While England's opener Lauren Winfield-Hill was dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka, Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver put up runs on the board for England with their 33 run partnership. This helped England easily chase the target.

On the other game, Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first. It struggled in the first 10 overs, losing three wickets for 38.

Javeria Khan (44, 62b) and Bismah (32, 44b) steadied the ship. Aliya Riaz was Pakistan's top scorer with 45 runs and helped the team to 199 for 7 at the end of 42 overs. Bangladesh's Fariha Trisna and Ritu Moni took three-wicket hauls each.

In reply, Bangladesh crumpled for 194 and fell just eight runs short of winning the rain-affected match. Fadgana Hogue was Bangladesh's top scorer with a 95-ball 71, but was dismissed by Fatima Sana, who plucked four wickets for 47 runs.